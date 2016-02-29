* U.S. stock futures down 0.5 pct, mainland China shares
tumble
* Dollar index near 3-week high after solid U.S. data
* Futures pricing over 50 pct chance of Fed rate hike this
year
* Yen looks set to gain most since Oct 2008
* European shares seen falling up to 0.5 pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 29 Asian stocks retreated on Monday
after a weekend meeting of G20 policymakers ended with no new
coordinated action to spur global growth and as solid U.S. data
revived expectation of the Federal Reserve further raising rates
before year-end.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.6 percent and appeared likely to post
its second consecutive month of losses, with a 1.2 percent drop
so far this month.
Japan's Nikkei failed to maintain early gains,
falling 1.0 percent to post a monthly decline of 8.5 percent,
the biggest since May 2012, while U.S. stock futures fell
0.6 percent in early Asian trade.
European shares are expected to follow Asia's lead, with
spread betters looking to a fall of up to 0.5 percent each in
Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
Mainland Chinese shares fell sharply with the bluechip CSI
300 Index tumbling 3.6 percent, hitting 15-month lows.
Disappointing earnings results released over the weekend,
the lack of concrete measures from the group of 20 economies
and political implications from the latest cyberspace crackdown
by Beijing were all cited as a culprit.
G20 finance ministers and central bankers agreed to use "all
policy tools - monetary, fiscal and structural - individually
and collectively" to reach the group's economic goals, citing a
series of risks to world growth.
While some market players say the statement could mildly
underpin market sentiment, the lack of any concrete action -
especially on fiscal stimulus as some had speculated - was seen
as a disappointment.
A pledge in the statement to "consult closely" on foreign
exchange markets was also seen by some market players as
hindering a few countries from adopting flexible policy actions.
"The G20 communique basically says 1) the world is not as
bad a place as markets think; and 2) if it gets worse we will
use fiscal, monetary and structural policy aggressively to fix
it," Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX Strategy at CitiFX,
said in a note to clients.
"In baseball parlance, they were aiming for a single in
terms of restoring confidence and they probably achieved it," he
added.
On the other hand, fresh U.S. economic data published on
Friday revived expectations of Federal Reserve rate increases,
helping to lift U.S. bond yields and the dollar.
Consumer spending rose solidly in January and underlying
inflation picked up by the most in four years. Gross domestic
product growth in the fourth quarter was revised higher, to a
1.0 percent annual rate
"The U.S. economy doesn't look too bad after all. So some
people seem to start thinking that the Fed's rate hike could be
back on the agenda," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at
State Street.
The figures prompted Federal funds rate futures <0#FF:> to
price well over a 50 percent chance of one rate hike by the end
of year, compared to almost zero percent chance in mid-February.
The two-year U.S. Treasuries yield also hit a
four-week high of 0.817 percent on Friday and last stood at
0.786 percent versus its Feb 11 low of 0.582 percent.
The greenback's yield allure helped lift the dollar's index
against a basket of six major currencies to a
three-week high of 98.26 on Friday. It last stood at 97.93.
As the dollar gained, the euro fetched $1.0940,
having slipped to a three-week low of $1.0912 on Friday. In
early Asia on Monday, it traded at $1.0940, almost flat on the
day.
The yen, however, rose more than one percent to trade
at 112.80 yen to the dollar, rebounding quickly from one-week
low of 114 to the dollar touched on Friday.
With gains of 7.6 percent in February, the yen looks set to
make its biggest gain since October 2008.
In contrast, fears of "Brexit" offered traders a good excuse
to sell the British pound, which fell to a seven-year low of
$1.3841.
Although the British government managed to get G20 to agree
to include a warning against "Brexit" in the statement, that
appeared to have limited impact. The British currency is down
2.7 percent on month.
Equally under pressure was the South Korean won,
which fell to 5-1/2-year lows, shedding 3.1 percent this month,
on worries about growth prospects in China and tensions with
North Korea.
The won's slide came despite suspected dollar-selling
intervention by Seoul.
Elsewhere, the oil markets maintained their relative
firmness as short-sellers have reduced their positions following
major oil producing countries' decision to freeze output earlier
this month.
While the measure is unlikely to solve the persistent supply
glut in the market, it was seen as a first step for further
cooperation in the future.
International benchmark Brent futures climbed 0.6
percent from their last close to $35.30 per barrel, on course to
make their first monthly gains in four months.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)