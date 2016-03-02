* U.S. ISM manufacturing index extends rebound
* Dollar index at 1-month high as Fed rate hike bets grow
* Nikkei up 4 pct, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 2.8 pct
* High yield bonds also back in favour
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, March 2 Asian shares rallied to
two-month highs on Wednesday as overnight gains in oil prices
and a batch of positive economic data from Australia to the
United States calmed fears of a global economic slowdown.
Fuelled by Asia, European stock markets are seen opening
higher with spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100
to open 0.7-0.8 percent higher, Germany's DAX up by 1
percent, with France's CAC seen opening 0.8-1 percent
up.
Stock markets across the region were in the black, led by
Japan and Hong Kong, with announcements from China this week of
a cut in bank reserve requirements and structural reforms
helping underpin sentiment.
The Nikkei was up 4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng Index by 2.9 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 2.5 percent to its highest levels since
Jan. 7, and building on gains in the previous session.
"Following the selloff and the fears of recession that
emerged early in the new year, people pulled back aggressively
from their previous expectations about how a rate hike from the
Fed might unfold," said Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity
sales at Credit Suisse.
"Suddenly some of this lost confidence has been restored as
we've seen a lot of recent economic data from the U.S. beating
expectations."
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of U.S.
factory activity, a closely watched measure of the American
manufacturing sector, rose more than expected last month. It
also edged up for two months in a row, appearing to have snapped
its almost continuous decline since late 2014.
U.S construction spending rose to the highest level since
October 2007 while solid GDP data from Australia and Canada
helped.
The well-received data helped lift the U.S. S&P 500 Index
2.39 percent to an eight-week high of 1,978.35. Stock
futures pointed to further gains.
It also lifted expectations of a U.S. rate increase this
year with interest rate futures <0#FF:> effectively pricing in a
full chance of a rate hike this year.
MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stock markets
also rose to highest level in almost two months.
In credit markets, where high yield debt has been dumped by
investors on worries of growing bankruptcies, an index
measuring its performance is up 7 percent since mid-February
after falling by 12 percent between October to February.
Even Moody's downgrade of its outlook on Chinese government
debt to "negative" from "stable" failed to puncture cautious
optimism.
"The drivers - local goverment debt, capital outflows,
falling reserves and concerns on the progress of reforms - are
all well recognized by investors and a lot of them have arguably
already been priced in," said Aidan Yao, Hong Kong-based Senior
Emerging Asia Economist at AXA Investment Managers.
Investors unwound bets in safe-haven assets such as
government bonds, with the 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield
rising to 1.84 percent on Tuesday from 1.740 percent
the previous day.
The policy-rate sensitive two-year yield rose to 0.847
percent from 0.789 percent.
As the prospect of higher U.S. rates burnished the dollar's
yield attraction, the dollar's index against a basket of six
major currencies briefly rose to a one-month high.
Against the yen, the dollar rose to 114.05 yen,
recovering further from its double-bottom near 111 hit last
month.
The euro hit a one-month low of $1.08340 on Tuesday,
staying under pressure as investors expect the European Central
Bank to step up monetary stimulus at its policy meeting next
week. It last stood at $1.08580.
In the oil market, Brent crude futures hit an
eight-week high of $37.25 per barrel, up more than $10, or 37.5
percent, from a 12-year low of $27.10 hit in January.
U.S. crude futures also hit a one-month high of
$34.76 per barrel although gains were cut in post-settlement
trade on Tuesday after data was published suggesting a huge
build in U.S. crude stockpiles already at record high levels.
Market players are also keeping an eye on U.S. Super
Tuesday, where Donald Trump looked poised to strengthen his lead
in the Republican presidential race.
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai, Hideyuki Sano and Joshua
Hunt in TOKYO; Editing by Eric Meijer)