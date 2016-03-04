* Asia ex-Japan shares, Nikkei have solid weekly gains
* European markets poised for positive open
* Emerging markets recovering, led by Brazil
* Oil prices set to end week with strong gains
By Hideyuki Sano and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, March 4 Asian shares looked set
on Friday to post their strongest week in five months as global
investors returned to riskier assets after a string of positive
U.S. economic data and a bounce in oil and commodity prices.
That optimism is likely to flow through to European shares,
with financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC to all
open 0.5 percent higher.
The rebound could continue if the February U.S. employment
report later in the session shows job gains but remains weak
enough to discourage Federal Reserve rate increases in the near
term.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.6 percent to the highest in almost two
months. That put in on track for a 5.5 percent gain for the
week, its strongest weekly performance since October.
Japan's Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent, producing a
weekly gain of 5.1 percent.
"Globally, markets are rolling back the extreme risk-off
trading they did in January and February," said Norihiro Fujito,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities. "Part of the reason is that the Fed seems to be
easing its insistence on raising rates."
Chinese shares, reversed earlier losses, with the Shanghai
Composite index climbing 0.2 percent, heading for a
weekly gain of 3.5 percent. The CSI 300 advanced 1
percent, extending gains this week to 4.7 percent.
Investors are awaiting the start of the annual meeting of
China's parliament on Saturday, which will map out economic
goals for the next five years.
The MSCI World equity index covering 46 markets
held near its two-month high touched on
Thursday.
The rally was led by emerging markets, with a measure of
emerging-markets shares rising 0.4 percent on Friday
for a sixth day of gains, its longest winning streak since
October.
The biggest move on Thursday came from Brazil's Bovespa
index, which rose more than 5 percent, its biggest gain
in six years, on news that President Dilma Rousseff could be
implicated in a sweeping corruption scandal.
That encouraged investors who blame her administration's
policies for driving Brazil into deep recession.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index rose 0.35 percent
to a two-month high of 1,993.4.
U.S. data on Thursday was positive on the whole, with
factory orders rising and the service sector index showing
continued expansion.
Somewhat dimming the optimism, however, the services survey
showed employment in the sector fell in February for the first
time in two years.
But that was not necessarily bad for U.S. stocks, as it
helped to reduce expectations for a Fed rate hike this month,
and pushed the dollar lower.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
slipped 0.6 percent on Thursday. It held steady at
97.636 on Friday.
The dollar's weakness also helped China's yuan strengthen
for a fourth day, while suspected intervention by the central
bank also lent support.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.5284 per dollar prior to market open, 0.20 percent firmer
than the previous fix.
Spot yuan opened at 6.5280 per dollar. It hit an
intraday high of 6.5099 around 11:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT),
apparently supported by state-bank dollar sales, before trimming
gains to 6.5234.
The dollar's weakness also helped push gold to a
13-month high of $1,268.30 per ounce on Thursday. The precious
metal was last trading at 1,261.20.
The euro jumped back to $1.0953 from Wednesday's
one-month low of $1.08255.
The yen traded at 113.83 to the dollar, recovering
from Wednesday's two-week low of 114.56.
The Australian dollar stood at $0.7367, holding
near a three-month high of $0.7374 hit on Thursday, helped by
rising iron ore prices. It's on track for a weekly gain of 3.3
percent, the most in five months.
Spot iron ore for immediate delivery to China's Tianjin port
.IO62-CNI=SI hit a 4-1/2-month high on Thursday.
Commodity prices have been on the mend, with oil recovering
more than 30 percent from January's 12-year lows, most recently
helped by data showing U.S. oil production fell to its lowest
since November 2014.
Brent futures touched a two-month high of $37.40 per
barrel on Wednesday. They were back up to that level on Friday,
heading for a gain of 6.6 percent this week.
U.S. crude futures have risen 6.4 percent this week
to $34.87.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill and Richard
Borsuk)