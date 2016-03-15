* Asian shares little changed near 2-1/2-month peak
* BOJ seen keeping policy on hold
* Markets expect Fed to scale back rate hike projections
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, March 15 Asian stock markets were
tentative on Tuesday as they braced for a run of policy
announcements from the world's major central banks this week,
with all eyes on the Bank of Japan's meeting later in the day
after it stunned markets in January by adopting negative rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dipped 0.1 percent in early trade, but still
near 2-1/2-month highs touched on Monday. It was dragged down by
a 0.4 percent fall in resource-heavy Australian shares
following a drop in oil and commodity prices.
Japan's Nikkei tacked on 0.1 percent after hitting a
six-week high on Monday.
Wall Street shares were narrowly mixed. The Dow Jones
industrial average advanced 0.09 percent, while the S&P
500 lost 0.13 percent.
With the global economy slowing and many countries facing
deflationary pressures, investors' attention was squarely on
policy decisions from the world's major central banks.
The Bank of Japan kicks off its meeting on Tuesday, followed
by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the Bank of England
and the Swiss National Bank on Thursday.
"On the whole you could say the recovery in markets so far
has been just a reversal from sharp falls earlier this year.
There are hopes that the Fed may be more dovish but we need to
see whether there will be more supportive stance from central
banks," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief global strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
The BOJ is widely expected to keep its policy on hold after
its surprise decision in January to introduce negative interest
rates raised worries about banks' profitability.
Even those wary of the side effects of easing expect BOJ add
to its stimulus in coming month, given heightening risk to
Japan's fragile economic recovery.
The Fed is unlikely to raise rates this week but it will
likely make clear that as long as U.S. inflation and jobs
continue to strengthen, economic weakness overseas won't stop
rates from rising fairly soon.
Still, a consensus in the market is that fresh forecasts
from the Fed's 17 officials released after the meeting will
signal perhaps two or three rate hikes this year, a retreat from
their projection in December for four or more increases in 2016.
The interest rate futures markets <0#FF:> are even more
cautious, pricing only one rate hike by year-end.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, rebounding from an
aggressive selloff last week, as investors tried to get back to
neutral positions ahead of this week's two-day Federal Open
Market Committee meeting.
The 10-year U.S. notes yield stood at 1.961 percent
, off a six-week high of 1.986 percent hit on Friday.
Oil prices are running out of steam on concerns that a
six-week market recovery may have gone beyond fundamentals as
U.S. crude stockpiles continue to build and Iran is seen showing
little interest in joining major producers in freezing
production.
U.S. crude futures last traded at $37.28 a barrel, up
slightly from Monday settlement.
On Monday it fell 3.4 percent to $37.18 a barrel, while
Brent finished down 2 percent at $39.53.
In the currency market, the euro slipped further from its
three-week high hit after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi indicated he does not plan further cuts in interest
rates.
The euro traded at $1.1101, off Thursday's high of
$1.1218. The yen was little changed at 113.80 to the dollar
while the British pound changed hands at $1.4283
, off Friday's three-week high of $1.4437.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)