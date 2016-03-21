* China markets buck broad weakness on policy hopes
* Rise in US oil rig count weighs on crude
* Dollar bulls bruised by Fed's cautious stance
* Aussie holds near nine-month highs
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, March 21 Most Asian stock markets
slipped on Monday after three consecutive weeks of gains as a
retreat in oil prices made investors cautious, but losses were
tempered by hopes that China may soon cut interest rates again
as pressure on the yuan eases.
In line with a cautious Asian session, European shares were
seen opening slightly lower.
The wobbles in the oil market, a general downturn in
commodities and cooling growth in China have rattled financial
markets in recent months.
Fears about the outlook for global growth were also
instrumental in the U.S. Federal Reserve's move last week
indicating a slower path for future rate increases.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent after entering positive
territory for the first time this year on Friday. It is up 16
percent from January's lows. Japanese markets were closed for a
holiday.
"Despite the current rally in risk, we are more inclined to
be broadly bearish on emerging markets given the underlying
weakening trend," said Frances Cheung, head of rates strategy,
Asia ex-Japan at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.
Stocks in China and Hong Kong rose, but equity markets
elsewhere in the region edged lower with Taiwan and
Australia leading losses.
In the absence of any fresh major economic data in a
holiday-shortened week, investors were left to ponder the softer
tightening bias from the Fed even as the U.S. economic recovery
appeared to be gathering fresh steam.
Dollar bulls were hit hard last week after the Fed's less
hawkish stance which cut the projected rate hikes for the rest
of the year by half to only two. Financial markets, as seen by
money market futures, are barely pricing in one.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen sounded doubtful that a recent
firming in U.S. inflation would be sustained, suggesting the
central bank is in no hurry to tighten policy.
Some market watchers such as Francis Cheung, China
strategist at brokerage CLSA, said the Fed's renewed caution
would encourage Beijing to pursue with its own stimulus measures
to boost the economy. He expects an interest rate cut in the
second quarter.
"We see this rally continuing until the second quarter with
property materials, internet and industrials sectors in demand,"
CLSA's Cheung said pointing to relatively cheap valuations.
On a trailing price-to-earnings basis, the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan is trading at 12.3 times, nearly one standard deviation
below its 20-year average. At 9.3 times, Hong Kong's stock
market was trading comfortably below one standard
deviation to its 20-year average.
China's economy is showing signs of improvement while
capital outflows from the country are moderating, top Chinese
officials said on Sunday.
Easing outflows and the softer dollar are resulting in less
pressure on the yuan currency, which could give the central bank
more confidence to cut interest rates and banks' reserve
requirements again after largely weak data in January and
February, some market watchers say.
However, softer oil prices dampened sentiment.
Oil slipped for a second session, extending Friday's slide
of over 1 percent after the U.S rig count rose for the first
time since December, renewing worries of a supply glut after an
output freeze proposal had helped boost the market to 2016
highs.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell more
than 1 percent to $38.85 per barrel after briefly topping $41,
its highest since last December.
Brent crude edged lower to $40.89 per barrel after
hitting this year's peak of $42.54 per barrel.
Rate markets also cheered the Fed's cautiousness with
10-year and two-year U.S. yields down by 14 and 16 basis points
since the U.S. central bank's meeting last week.
Credit markets basked in the afterglow of the recent rally
with an index of high-yield credit extending gains to be
up 9 percent in roughly a month.
In currencies, the dollar index was little changed at
95.17, not far from a five-month trough of 94.578 set on Friday.
The greenback fetched 111.48 yen, still within reach
of Friday's 17-month low of 110.67. The euro, which last week
scaled a one-month peak of $1.1342, stood at $1.12620.
The Australian dollar consolidated gains after
hitting its highest level in nine months last week at 0.7681 per
dollar. It was changing hands at 0.7591 on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in SYDNEY; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)