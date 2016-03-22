* Spreadbetters see mixed openings for European bourses
* Nikkei bucks the downtrend, as it gets tailwind from
weaker yen
* Dollar underpinned as Fed officials signal April hike
possible
* Sterling takes back ground lost on Pro-Brexit minister's
exit
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 22 Asian stocks seesawed on Tuesday
as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials clouded
the monetary policy outlook less than a week after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen had set out a more cautious path to interest rate
increases this year.
The dollar got a mild boost from the suggestion that
interest rate hikes could be on the way sooner rather than
later.
Financial spreadbetting firm IG predicted Britain's FTSE 100
would open 4 points lower, Germany's DAX would
fall 8 points and France's CAC 40 would gain 1 point.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said the central bank
might be in line for a rate hike as soon as April, as
policymakers' decision to hold rates steady last week was more
about ensuring that recent global financial volatility had
settled down.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Market News
International he would advocate another hike as early as April,
and Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said U.S. inflation is
likely to accelerate in the coming years and move toward the
Fed's 2 percent target.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down for much of the session but was last up
0.1 percent, after all three U.S. stock indexes posted small
gains overnight.
China stocks slipped, as the market weighed new guidelines
on pension products and recent comments by the central bank
governor that some short-term speculative funds may be leaving
the country. The CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index added 1.9 percent,
closing at a one-week high, after markets in Tokyo reopened
after a public holiday on Monday. A weaker yen gave a tailwind
to shares.
"People who bought the yen and sold stocks last week seem to
be unwinding their positions," said Takuya Takahashi, a
strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar nursed losses last week after the Fed halved its
outlook for interest rate increases to two from four by the end
of this year and said an uncertain global outlook posed risks to
the U.S. economy. The latest round of official Fed remarks
allowed the greenback to take back some of that lost ground.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against
a basket of six major rival currencies, was steady at 95.278.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against the yen to 112.13
, pulling well away from Thursday's 17-month low of
110.67.
The euro edged up about 0.1 percent to $1.1258, but
was below last week's one-month peak of $1.1342.
Sterling inched higher but remained pressured by concerns
about Prime Minister David Cameron's ability to keep Britain in
the European Union after leading 'Out' campaigner Iain Duncan
Smith resigned from the cabinet late on Friday.
Sterling was last buying $1.4387, up about 0.2
percent but well below Friday's one-month high of $1.4514.
"A bit of internal party bickering doesn't normally impact
sterling but this time it has because of the possible
implications for Brexit," Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC
Markets, said in a note.
The Australian dollar firmed, rising 0.4 percent to $0.7603
. Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Glenn Stevens
made no comment on the immediate outlook for further rate cuts,
but sounded an upbeat tone on the country's economy and the
strength of its financial system.
U.S. crude erased early losses and built on the previous
session's gains made on data showing a drawdown at the Cushing,
Oklahoma delivery hub. It was up about 0.4 percent at $41.68 a
barrel after rising 1.19 percent in the previous session.
Brent added 0.4 percent to $41.69 after settling up 0.8
percent on Monday.
Spot gold added about 0.3 percent to $1,246.10 an
ounce after logging three losing sessions.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)