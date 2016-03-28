* Nikkei up 0.7 pct, U.S. stock futures up 0.3 pct
* Asia ex-Japan stocks drop on Fed hike caution
* Revision in U.S. GDP raises spectre of faster Fed rate
hikes
* Dollar remains firm; eyes on PCE data, Yellen
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, March 28 The dollar firmed on
Monday and most Asian markets surrendered early gains as
investors cautiously awaited U.S. economic data and speeches by
Federal Reserve officials this week that could signal more
interest rate increases than expected.
European markets are closed for the Easter Monday holiday.
U.S. stock futures ticked up 0.3 percent, although
they remain flat for the quarter.
In the past week, the dollar has been helped by
stronger-than-expected gross domestic product data and comments
from some Fed officials indicating that policymakers think they
could raise interest rates as early as next month.
The dollar index against a basket of six major
currencies rose as high as 96.339, its highest in almost two
weeks. It was last trading up 0.1 percent at 96.273.
"Fed officials generally looked to share views that they
need to maintain a rate hike path given a U.S. recovery," said
Jeong My-young, Samsung Futures' research head in Seoul.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 113.51 yen, keeping
intact its steady recovery from a 6-1/2-month low of 110.67 hit
on March 17 after a Federal Reserve meeting that left markets
convinced U.S. interest rates would not rise soon.
The yen weakness gave Japan's Nikkei a 0.8 percent
boost to its highest close in two weeks.
Japan was the region's sole winner. With share markets in
Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong closed for holidays, the
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent.
Shares in Korea ended the day little changed, and
Taiwan gave up earlier gains to close down 0.2 percent.
Chinese stocks also reversed course, with
the Shanghai Composite index falling 0.3 percent and the CSI 300
losing 0.4 percent.
Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and
the Philippines all extended losses, trading between 0.3
percent and 1.2 percent lower.
U.S. GDP increased at a 1.4 percent annual rate in Oct-Dec,
above the previously reported 1.0 percent pace, driven by fairly
strong consumer spending, the third GDP estimate showed on
Friday.
U.S. PCE inflation data due at 1230 GMT could further fan
expectations of an early rate move if it shows increasing
inflationary pressure.
"The PCE inflation has been rising of late. The Fed has said
the prices will be the key in determining policy so the data
should attract a lot of attention," said Masahiro Ichikawa,
senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
The annual core PCE inflation rose 1.7 percent in January,
the fastest pace since July 2014.
The data will be followed by a speech from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and a few other Fed policymakers on Tuesday,
making the Fed's policy the biggest focus for now.
Given that money markets <0#FF:> are pricing in only about a
50 percent chance of a rate hike by the Fed in June, with hardly
any significant likelihood in April factored in, signs of a
tightening in the next quarter could rattle financial markets.
Gold, which earlier fell to a one-month low,
recovered some of those losses to trade down 0.2 percent at
$1,216.10 an ounce.
The euro was little changed at $1.1163, not far from
Thursday's one-week low of $1.1144.
The Australian dollar advanced 0.3 percent to $0.7525
having lost 1.4 percent last week and knocked away from
an eight-month high of $0.7681.
Oil prices, which have risen about 50 percent since
multi-year lows hit in January, extended their gains in thin
trading, powered by major producers' plans to freeze output at
January's highs.
U.S. crude futures gained 1.3 percent to $39.96 per
barrel, and Brent advanced 1.2 percent to $40.91.
