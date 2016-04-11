* Spreadbetters see downbeat openings for European bourses
* Dollar under pressure, falls to fresh 17-month low vs yen
* China data suggests stable prices, though more stimulus
expected
* Crude oil futures edge lower after soaring on Friday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 11 Asian stocks erased early losses
and edged up on Monday as Chinese inflation data fanned optimism
Beijing will continue with loose monetary policies, while
Japanese shares slid as the dollar notched a fresh 17-month low
against the yen.
Financial spreadbetters expected subdued openings for
European bourses, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen down
around 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX expected to open down
as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 seen opening
0.4 percent lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added about 0.2 percent, after Wall Street ended
with modest gains on Friday even as the S&P 500 still
suffered its biggest weekly decline in two months.
Japan's Nikkei stock index was off its session lows
but still ended down 0.4 percent. In addition to a stronger
currency, data released early on Monday showed Japan's core
machinery orders fell 9.2 percent in February from the previous
month, in a sign that business investment remains subdued.
"While February's machinery orders fell less than
anticipated, Japan markets remain weighed down by a
strengthening yen and uncertainty surrounding when, or if, the
Bank of Japan will intervene," said Andrew Meredith, co-managing
director at Tyton Capital Advisors.
Chinese data released earlier on Monday showed that
country's consumer price inflation was less than expected in
March, while wholesale prices declined less than anticipated, in
a sign that deflationary pressure in the industrial sector may
be easing.
While the figures pointed to stabilizing prices, they also
underscored that the central bank's prolonged easing campaign
begun in late 2014 has yet to result in substantial price
increases and raised hopes of more stimulus steps.
"The CPI data is lower than expected, so investors now
expect further monetary easing to come," said Zhu Bin, analyst
at Southwest Securities Co.
Chinese shares were higher, with the blue-chip CSI300 index
up 1.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
added 1.8 percent.
The greenback's recent slide against the yen prompted a
chorus of warnings from officials in Tokyo and put investors on
alert for direct yen-selling intervention, though many believed
Japan would stay its intervention hand.
Japan's top government spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, said on Monday that recent currency moves were
one-sided and speculative and that the government would take
steps as needed.
The dollar wallowed close to lows notched last week, as
investors mulled the outlook for U.S. monetary policy, with the
Federal Reserve seen as being more cautious on hiking interest
rates than some investors had believed.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major currencies, fell 0.1 percent to 94.136
, within sight of last week's low of 94.015, which was its
lowest since October.
The euro was up about 0.1 percent at $1.1407, not far
from last week's high of $1.1454, its highest since October.
The dollar slipped about 0.2 percent to 107.89 yen
after earlier nudging down to 107.63, which was its weakest
since October 2014.
Oil prices edged down as investors took profits after crude
soared more than 6 percent on Friday. They also marked gains of
about 8 percent for the week, as drawdowns in U.S. crude
stockpiles fed hopes that the end was in sight for the global
supply glut that has plagued the industry for nearly two years.
U.S. crude futures edged down 0.3 percent to $39.60 a
barrel after jumping 6.6 percent on Friday, while Brent crude
was down about 0.2 percent at $41.85, after settling up
6.4 percent.
The weaker dollar helped lift spot gold to its highest in
nearly three weeks. Gold rose to $1,252.26 an ounce, its
highest since March 22. It was last up about 0.7 percent at
$1,249.11.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Hunt in Tokyo and Samuel Shen
and Pete Sweeney in Shanghai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and
Eric Meijer)