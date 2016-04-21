* Asian shares take heart from oil's surprising resilience
* Spreadbetters expect European shares to open higher
* Investors hope oil producers may eventually agree to ease
glut
* Dollar firm as focus turns to ECB later in the day
* U.S. crude oil hits 5-month high
By Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 21 Asian shares reached a
5-1/2-month high on Thursday as oil prices rallied over 4
percent overnight thanks to a smaller than expected increase in
U.S. crude inventories and abiding hopes that producers may
eventually agree ways to ease a global glut.
Spreadbetters expect the positive momentum in Asia to
trickle to Europe, forecasting a higher open for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.8 percent, brushing its highest since
early November. Japan's Nikkei gained 2.6 percent.
Australian shares rose 0.9 percent and Hong Kong's Hang
Seng added 1.8 percent. Shanghai rose 0.4
percent.
Wall Street shares ended less than 2 percent short of a
record-high close on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices added
to optimism sparked by a raft of earnings reports.
The S&P 500 gained 0.08 percent to 2,102.4, and had
gained 15 percent since mid-February.
Oil prices surged on Wednesday and eventually popped up to a
five-month high after a smaller-than-expected build in U.S.
crude inventories offset oversupply worries stirred by Kuwaiti
oil workers strike ending a strike.
Oil bulls also bet that major crude producers would meet
again to try to curtail output even as Moscow denied media
reports that Russia planned to host such a meeting.
Last Sunday, Russia and OPEC nations had failed to reach an
agreement on freezing production at a meeting in Doha, Qatar.
"Despite the denial from Russia, oil prices were strong,
pointing to strong market sentiment. I suspect there is
speculation that oil producers will eventually agree on an
output freeze," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
U.S. crude rose above $44 a barrel to touch their
highest since November. Brent crude poked above $46 for
their highest in five months.
Many other commodity prices were also firm, with copper
rising to as high as $4,994.50 a tonne, its highest
level in a month.
The Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index also rose
above its March peak to its highest level since early December.
Silver extended gains after Tuesday's sharp gains to
hit an 11-month high of $17.397 per ounce. It last traded at
$17.256, up about 5 percent so far this week.
In contrast, safe-haven gold stayed in its well-worn
$1,210-1,280 range since February and last stood at $1,247.36
per ounce, up 1.2 percent on the week.
In the currency market, commodity-linked currencies held
firm. The Canadian dollar hit a 9-1/2-month high of
C$1.2593 to the U.S. dollar. It last stood at C$1.2643.
The Australian dollar was at $0.7807, having hit an
11-month high of a $0.7830 on Wednesday.
Against other currencies, the U.S. dollar maintained a firm
tone overall, and held an upper hand against the euro ahead of
the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.
ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to drive home the case
for ultra-loose monetary policy on Thursday, hitting back after
a barrage of criticism from German officials who dispute the
bank's recipe for tackling the euro zone's economic malaise.
"The task now for the ECB lies more along the lines of
promoting the effectiveness of these new expansionary policies
and assertion that the Bank can do more if needed," said Rodrigo
Catril, FX strategist at National Australia Bank.
The euro traded nearly flat at $1.1291, having fallen
0.5 percent on Wednesday.
Against the yen, the dollar nudged up to a two-week high of
109.90 yen.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore & Shri Navaratnam)