By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 11 Asian shares hovered near a
two-month low on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off an
overnight rally in global stocks and looked to bonds in the
absence of signs of a sustainable recovery in China and other
emerging markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was flat after spending most of the morning
session in negative territory. On Tuesday, it hit an eight-week
low.
Reflecting the cautious mood in Asia, European shares were
expected to open broadly steady.
Hong Kong shares led regional stocks lower with the
benchmark index falling 0.8 percent, followed by Korea
down 0.03 percent and Taiwan losing 0.3 percent. They
are most vulnerable to weakness in the Chinese economy.
While strong March data out of China had raised hopes that
its economy was turning the corner, mixed data so far in April
and surging debt levels in a variety of industries has fuelled
doubts about the sustaniability of any recovery in growth.
A front page article in the official People's Daily this
week that said China's economic trend would be "L-shaped"
reinforced investors' doubts over the stock market's potential.
"You don't expect a bull market in an L-shaped economy,"
said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co.
Japanese shares were among the rare bright spots in the
region, with the Nikkei up 0.3 percent as the yen moved
further away from the 18-month highs against the dollar struck
last week. Overall sentiment remained cautious.
"I'd think the markets are supported by lack of negative
news flows. It's not that we have clear reason to be positive
about the global economy but there may be a bit of unwinding in
excessively pessimistic bets," said Hirokazu Kabeya, chief
global strategist at Daiwa Securities.
On Tuesday, MSCI's broad gauge of global stocks
climbed nearly 1.1 percent, its best session in
about a month. The U.S. S&P 500 jumped 1.3 percent,
tallying its best day in two months.
Bonds remained well supported, indicating investors were
wary about the prospects for riskier assets in the near term in
an environment of sluggish global growth.
An auction of three-year U.S. notes on Tuesday was received
well. Yields on 10-year debt were at 1.75 percent,
not far away from a 2016 low of 1.53 percent.
Japanese government bonds also reflected the cautious
undertone in global markets, with the yield 10-year bonds
staying stuck in a narrow range around 0.095
percent.
In credit markets, a high yield corporate bond Exchange
traded fund (ETF) and its investment grade ETF counterpart
have risen in recent weeks indicating a growing preference
for bonds.
In the currency market, the yen stayed on the defensive,
following two sessions of steep declines after Japanese
officials stepped up warnings about potential intervention to
weaken the currency.
The yen was trading at 108.76 to the dollar, having
slipped 3 percent from its 18-month high of 105.55 set on May 3.
The dollar got broad support from comments by a top Federal
Reserve official last week, which kept alive otherwise
diminishing hopes of a Fed interest rate hike following soft
U.S. payrolls data last Friday.
New York Fed President William Dudley said that it was
reasonable to expect the U.S. central bank would raise interest
rates twice in 2016.
The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
rose to a near two-week high of 94.150 on Tuesday
and last stood at 94.124, having recovered 2.5 percent from its
16-month low touched on Tuesday last week.
The euro traded at $1.13820, retreating further from
a 2016 high of $1.16160 tested last week.
Oil prices were supported by disruptions to crude supplies
in Canada, Nigeria and elsewhere.
Brent crude futures dipped to $45.28 per barrel,
having jumped 4 percent on Tuesday. U.S. crude futures
were at $44.40 per barrel. Both were off about 0.5 percent.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO and Samuel Shen
in SHANGHAI; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)