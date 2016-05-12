* Dollar firms but shy of this week's highs
* Weak quarterly retail reports sink U.S. shares
* Oil gives back some gains made on lower U.S. inventories
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 12 Asian shares fell on Thursday
following a dismal session on Wall Street, while the dollar
firmed but remained shy of this week's highs and crude oil gave
back some of its recent gains.
The gloom was expected to carry over to Europe, with
financial spreadbetters at IG predicting Britain's FTSE 100
would open down by 0.4 percent.
Germany's DAX was seen down by 0.3 percent, while
France's CAC was expected to open 0.1 percent lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.4 percent, moving back toward a
two-month low touched on Tuesday.
But Japan's Nikkei stock index erased early losses
and ended up 0.4 percent as the yen slipped. The Nikkei logged
its fourth straight rise even as investors digested dismal
company earnings forecasts following a period of sustained yen
strength which has cut deeply into exporters' profit outlooks.
"We're beginning to see that guidance from exporters has
been on many occasions quite shocking, forecasting in some cases
declines in profit of 20 to 50 percent in the coming year," said
Stefan Worrall, director of Japan equity sales at Credit Suisse.
Overnight, U.S. share markets suffered their worst day since
February following downbeat quarterly retail reports. All of the
10 major S&P 500 sectors fell except for utilities
, which gained 0.24 percent.
Crude oil futures were off lows but still down in Asian
trading, after getting a lift overnight when the U.S. crude
inventories fell for the first time since March.
U.S. crude slipped 0.1 percent to $46.17 per barrel
after adding 3.5 percent on Wednesday. Brent crude shed
0.2 percent to $47.51 after settling up 4.6 percent overnight
and gaining 4.3 percent in the previous session.
"At this point, investors see oil extending its rally as a
sign of improvement in global growth," said Jennifer Vail, head
of fixed-income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon.
But the weak retail reports offset any lift in sentiment,
she said. In light of the murky economic outlook, U.S. Federal
Reserve policymakers remain concerned about whether the market
could stomach another interest rate hike.
"They (the Fed) really want to raise the policy rate so that
they have some flexibility should the domestic economy need it,
but given this highly unusual slow-growth environment, it's been
difficult for there to be clear signals that it can digest
policy normalisation," Vail said.
Wall Street's top banks now see the U.S. central bank's next
hike coming in September, according to a Reuters survey
conducted on Friday after a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S.
payrolls.
Later on Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to keep
rates on hold at a record low of 0.5 percent, where they have
remained for more than seven years.
BOE Governor Mark Carney will tread carefully back into
Britain's debate on whether to leave the European Union, when he
sets out the central bank's latest forecasts.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six other currencies, edged up 0.1 percent to
93.918, but remained shy of a two-week high of 94.356 set on
Wednesday after investors took profits on the U.S. currency's
recent gains.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1419, while the
dollar added 0.5 percent to 108.92 yen. It had notched a
two-week high of 109.37 yen on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Joshua Hunt in Tokyo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)