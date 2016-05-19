* MSCI Asia-ex Japan falls 1 percent
* Fed minutes help revive prospects of a June rate hike
* Dollar index hovers near 7-week high
* Commodities hit by a stronger dollar
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, May 19 Asian stocks fell and the U.S.
dollar stood tall on Thursday as markets scrambled to factor in
the possibility of another interest rate increase by the Federal
Reserve as early as June. Gold stumbled.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open down nearly 1 percent, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 to each pull back 0.6
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1 percent as the prospect of a second U.S.
rate hike in six months raised concerns for emerging markets
already grappling with a slowing China.
South Korea and Australia led regional
markets lower with 0.6 and 0.8 percent falls respectively as
investors refocused their attention on the growing differences
between the health of the world's biggest economy and its global
counterparts.
"In the short term, emerging markets are the most
vulnerable," Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at
Citibank wrote in a note to clients.
"Overall, the divergence trade is revived until further
notice," he wrote in a note to clients, saying the Canadian
dollar and the Aussie were vulnerable due to
concerns around those economies.
Moody's Investor Services said in a note rising leverage in
China and emerging markets in general is an even greater concern
now that the possibility of another U.S. interest rate hike this
summer is back on the table.
Japan's Nikkei rose early thanks to a weaker yen,
which fell to a three-week low against the dollar after minutes
of the last Fed meeting, but later pared its gains to just 0.2
percent.
The Fed minutes highlighted policymakers' views that it
would be appropriate to raise interest rates in June if economic
data points to stronger second-quarter growth as well as firming
inflation and employment.
Such views helped revive the prospect of a rate hike in
June, which had been dismissed by many investors.
CME fed fund futures showed that the probability of a June
rate increase by the Fed rose to 34 percent after the release of
the FOMC minutes on Wednesday from 19 percent earlier in the
day, 15 percent on Tuesday, and less than 1.0 percent a month
ago, according to CME group's FedWatch.
Nonetheless, many in the market are still sceptical the Fed
would raise rates ahead of Britain's June 23 referendum on
whether to remain in the European Union, a risk that was noted
by some Fed policymakers. July may be a stronger possibility.
The dollar index hovered around a seven-week high of
95.27 scaled overnight, boosted by sharply higher U.S. Treasury
yields.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield jumped more than
10 basis points on Wednesday while the yield curve
steepened slightly, breaking a multi-month streak of flattening.
The greenback was steady at a three-week high of 110.20
against the yen hit overnight. The euro was pinned down
near $1.1214, its lowest since late March.
"With April activity indicators consistent with a healthy
bounce-back in growth, we see risks of two rate hikes in 2016,
with the first coming in the June/July time horizon,"
strategists at Barclays said.
Fed Vice Chairs William Dudley and Stanley Fischer are due
to speak later in the day and the markets will be eager to get
more details on the Fed's thinking.
Gold took the renewed expectations of a U.S. rate
hike on the chin. Prices for the precious metal, which are
inversely correlated to monetary policy easing, fell 0.1 percent
to a three-week low $1256 per ounce.
The stronger dollar also weighed on commodities such as oil,
with U.S. crude futures losing 0.4 percent to $48.00 a
barrel. A stronger dollar tends to put non-U.S. buyers of
greenback-denominated commodities at a disadvantage.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
to as low as $4563.50 overnight, the weakest since Feb. 19.
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by
Kim Coghill & Shri Navaratnam)