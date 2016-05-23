* Rising expectations of Fed hike underpins dollar
* Crude oil futures slip after logging weekly gains
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 23 Asian shares rose on Monday after
a solid session on Wall Street, while the dollar held near
recent highs against major rivals as investors bet that the U.S.
Federal Reserve was on track to raise rates sooner rather than
later.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.2 percent, after Wall Street rallied on
Friday, shrugging off growing expectations of tighter monetary
policy.
Japan's Nikkei stock index slipped 0.5 percent.
Data released before the open showed Japan's exports skidded
10.1 percent in April from a year earlier, in line with
expectations and down for a seventh straight month, reflecting
sluggish demand from China and emerging markets.
Markets have started to entertain the prospect of a near
term U.S. rate hike after last week's release of Fed meeting
minutes showed that policymakers weren't shying away from
raising interest rates as early as next month.
The probability for a June rate hike rose from around 4
percent at the start of the week to 30 percent on Friday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch site. Futures markets are
predicting two rate increases this year as opposed to just one
as recently as last week.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will appear at a panel
event hosted by Harvard University on Friday. Fed branch
presidents including those from San Francisco, St. Louis,
Dallas, Minneapolis are also slated to speak earlier in the
week.
"Fed futures price a full hike through December now, but the
risk premium out the curve in the 2yr-5yr sector is still low,"
wrote Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan
Stanley.
"Yellen's two speeches on May 27 and June 6 ahead of the
June FOMC become critical in shaping that risk premium. A
reiteration of the hawkish minutes will likely lead to front-end
steepening and push USD higher," he said.
On the U.S. data front, home resales rose more than expected
in April, suggesting the economy continues to gather pace during
the second quarter.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rival currencies, was steady at 95.333
after gaining 0.8 percent last week. It stood within sight of
Thursday's high of 95.520, its strongest since March 29.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.1222, not far above
its Thursday low of $1.1180, its weakest since March 29.
The dollar slipped about 0.2 percent to 110.03 yen,
but was still not far from its three-week peak of 110.59 yen
scaled on Friday.
Against this backdrop, the United States issued a fresh
warning to Japan against intervening in currency markets at the
weekend Group of 7 financial leaders' meeting in Japan.
The higher dollar weighed on crude oil prices, which
nonetheless managed to log a second week of gains despite
posting losses for the day on Friday.
U.S. crude fell 0.5 percent to $48.14 a barrel in
early Asian trade, while Brent shed 0.4 percent to
$48.52.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)