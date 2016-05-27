* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.7 pct, Nikkei closes up 0.4
pct
* Europe set to open flat to slightly higher
* Dollar consolidates after rallying earlier in the week
* Fed Chair Yellen speech, U.S. GDP awaited
* Crude slips after hitting 7-month high
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 27 Asian stocks pulled
ahead on Friday after U.S. data continued to cast the economy in
a positive light, while the dollar was on the defensive against
major peers.
Europe is set to follow suit, with financial spreadbetter IG
expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 0.05 percent,
and Germany's DAX to start the day 0.3 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended gains to 0.7 percent to a three-week
high. The index was on track to rise 2.7 percent this week.
Japan's Nikkei 225 closed up 0.4 percent, buoyed by
prospects of Tokyo delaying a sales tax hike, helping to extend
gains for the week to 1.5 percent.
China's CSI300 and Shanghai Composite
indices both erased earlier losses to trade little changed, as
the market digested April industrial profits data. The former
is set for a weekly decline of 0.4 percent and the latter is
headed for a flat finish.
While profit growth across industrial firms slowed in April
from March, oil refiners' profits rose more than 80-fold in the
January-April period from a year earlier, and steel mills saw a
42 percent gain.
The Hong Kong Hang Seng index staged a strong
turnaround with a 0.8 percent rise, setting it up for a jump of
2.9 percent for the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched down 0.1
percent and the S&P 500 ended flat overnight after rising
strongly for two days as advancing utilities offset declines in
materials, banks and other cyclical industries.
U.S. data on Thursday showed durable goods orders, pending
home sales and initial jobless claims coming in strong, while
capital goods orders and the Kansas City Fed manufacturing
survey were weak.
"The markets have been attentive to clues on U.S. economic
conditions. Positive data will signal that conditions may be
ripe for a rate hike as soon as in the June Federal Open Market
Committee (meeting)," said Bernard Aw, market analyst at IG in
Singapore.
"Market participants will be hyper-sensitive to U.S. data,
with next week's inflation data and employment data to be
scrutinised," he said.
The dollar held steady at 109.70 yen after losing 0.4
percent overnight. It is on track for a 0.4 percent fall for the
week.
The euro trod water at $1.1197 following Thursday's
0.3 percent gain, but is set for a weekly loss of 0.2 percent.
The dollar index was nearly flat at 95.136 after
slipping 0.3 percent overnight, pulling away from a two-month
high of 95.661 scaled on Wednesday. It's poised for a 0.2
percent loss for the week, but up 2.2 percent this month.
The greenback had rallied earlier in the week on growing
expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as
soon as June or July, supported by a series of comments from Fed
officials seemingly backing such a move.
The financial markets are now looking to the revisions of
U.S. first quarter GDP data and comments from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen at a Harvard University-sponsored event later on Friday.
"Given the uniformity of comments from policymakers, we
don't think Yellen will throw cold water on rate hike
expectations and could in fact reinforce them," wrote Kathy
Lien, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.
"Economists are also looking for first quarter GDP growth to
be revised higher so today's pullback in the dollar should be
temporary."
The Australian dollar slipped 0.1 after rising overnight on
a modest upgrade in domestic capex data. The Aussie, which fell
to a near three-month low of $0.7145 on Tuesday amid a slide in
commodities, was last down 0.1 percent at $0.7233.
In commodities, crude oil went into consolidation mode after
prices hit $50 a barrel overnight for the first time in seven
months.
Brent crude was down 0.8 percent at $49.21 a barrel
after surging to as high as $50.51 on Thursday. It's headed for
a 1 percent gain for the week.
U.S. crude also slipped 0.7 percent to $49.14 after climbing
to as high as $50.21 in the previous session, and is set for a
weekly rise of 2.9 percent.
Wildfires in Canada's oil sands area, unrest in the Nigerian
and Libyan energy sectors, and a near economic meltdown in OPEC
member Venezuela have knocked out nearly 4 million barrels per
day in immediate production, sparking a buying frenzy in crude
futures.
The rise in risk appetite this week has weighed on gold,
with the precious metal headed for its biggest decline in nine
weeks.
Spot gold recovered 0.1 percent to $1,221.75 per
ounce, close to an eight-week low of 1,211.30 seen earlier in
the session, and on track for a slide of 2.4 percent for the
week.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather; Editing
by Eric Meijer and Sam Holmes)