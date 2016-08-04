* European shares poised to open higher on BoE rate cut bets
* Nikkei recovers to close higher on weaker yen
* Dollar climbs on stronger private sector job numbers
* Japanese govt bonds remain under pressure
By Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 4 The British pound edged
lower on Thursday as investors anticipated the Bank of England
would cut interest rates to a record low later in the session,
while a rebound in oil prices from four-month lows lifted Asian
stocks.
The sterling slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3301, but
remained some distance from its three-decade low of $1.2798 hit
almost a month ago.
Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose 0.5 percent, led by gains in
resource shares, recovering some ground lost in Wednesday's 1.5
percent decline.
European shares were also set to open higher, with financial
spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to
rise 0.1 percent, and Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
to start the day up 0.3 percent.
The Bank of England is expected to cut its policy rate by at
least a quarter percentage point to 0.25 percent, making its
first reduction since 2009 in a bid to ward off a recession that
appeared increasingly likely after the United Kingdom voted to
quit the European Union in June.
Currency dealers were uncertain how sterling would react to
a rate cut, as it has been largely factored in and the scale of
sterling's declines since the Brexit vote could limit the
immediate downside.
"Given the market has a 25 basis-point cut priced at 100
percent, one would expect a huge spike in GBP/USD if they fail
to ease," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG in
Melbourne, wrote in a note.
"But the real issue is whether they cut by 50 basis points
and give a strong indication of quantitative easing in the
September meeting."
Britain's economy is slowing at the fastest pace since the
financial crisis, based on Markit's monthly all-sector
Purchasing Managers' Index on Wednesday, which recorded the
steepest month-on-month decline on record.
Many market players also believe the BoE may resume its
multi-billion-pound quantitative easing programme of government
bond purchases.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1141, retreating
from its 5-week high of $1.1234 touched on Monday.
Oil, which jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday, extended
gains in Asian trade on Thursday, as larger-than-expected draw
on gasoline stocks in the United States eased concerns about
global supply glut.
Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent on Thursday to
$43.38 per barrel, extending its recovery from Monday's
four-month low of $41.41. U.S. crude gained 0.8 percent
to $41.16 per barrel.
Energy shares also rose, contributing to gains on Wall
Street, with the S&P 500 index closing up 0.3 percent on
Wednesday.
Japan's Nikkei, which earlier touched a
near-four-week low on Thursday, rebounded to end the day up 1.1
percent as the yen weakened.
Against the yen, the dollar was 0.4 percent stronger at
101.650 yen, inching away from Monday's low of 100.68
yen.
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said on Thursday
that a comprehensive review of the central bank's monetary
policy next month would focus on the transmission mechanism and
obstacles to its monetary policy. However, it is not meant to
offer a specific direction for future monetary policy, he said.
Japanese government bonds, which suffered their worst
sell-off in more than three years this week on worries the Bank
of Japan may be running out of realistic easing options,
remained under pressure.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.080
percent.
The broad increase in risk appetite helped Chinese shares
recover some ground lost earlier. China's CSI 300 index
gained 0.2 percent, and the Shanghai Composite
advanced 0.1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.6
percent.
The dollar bounced back 0.7 percent from Monday's five-week
low against a basket of six major currencies as investors looked
to July payrolls data on Friday.
The dollar index added 0.1 percent to 95.647
on Thursday, though it is still far below a 4 1/2-month peak of
97.569 hit last week.
A report from payrolls processor ADP showed on Wednesday
U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, a tad above
market expectations and bolstering hopes that Friday's data
could show moderate growth in employment.
Soft second-quarter U.S. GDP data and some other mixed data
have dented the dollar as they reduced expectations that the
Federal Reserve will raise rates this year.
"A September rate hike could only be justified if July and
August's payrolls prove exceptionally strong," David Lafferty,
chief market strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management,
wrote in a note. "However, a post-election tightening in
December is still in the cards provided the macro data doesn't
deteriorate."
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on
Wednesday that one rate increase might be appropriate this year,
despite his worry that inflation is undershooting the Fed's 2
percent target, because "the real economy is doing quite well."
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)