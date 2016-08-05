* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 1.1 pct, Nikkei closes flat
* European stock markets poised for positive open
* BoE easing hits pound, takes global bond yields even lower
By Nichola Saminather and Shinichi Saoshiro
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 5 Most Asian stock markets
rose on Friday after the Bank of England launched a
larger-than-expected post-Brexit stimulus package that sent the
pound reeling.
An overnight rally in crude oil prices also sharpened
investors' risk appetite, but caution before the July U.S.
non-farm payrolls report later on Friday kept gains in check.
European markets also looked set to rise, with financial
spreadbetter CMC Markets predicting Britain's FTSE 100
will open about 0.4 percent higher, and Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 will start the day up 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended gains to 1.1 percent, and were headed
for a 0.8 percent weekly gain. MSCI's world stocks index
rose 0.2 percent on Friday.
But Japan's Nikkei surrendered earlier gains to
close flat. It fell 1.9 percent in a week marked by investor
disappointment over new stimulus measures announced by the
central bank and the government.
China's CSI 300 index climbed 0.4 percent and
looked set to end the week 0.3 percent higher. The Shanghai
Composite was little changed, poised for a 0.1 percent
weekly gain. China will release a flurry of data over the coming
week.
The BoE's quarter-point rate cut to a record low 0.25
percent boosted shares in Europe while sending already low
global bond yields even further down with British yields hitting
record lows as gilt prices rose.
The BoE said it would take "whatever action is necessary" to
achieve stability in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union.
"BoE Governor Mark Carney's assessment of the post-Brexit
U.K. economy was very negative, predicting the unemployment rate
will rise from 4.9 percent to 5.5 percent over the next two
years despite the new stimulus," Angus Nicholson, market analyst
at IG in Melbourne, wrote in a note.
"That makes it very likely that further cuts to the policy
rate and expansions of the BoE's other easing measures will be
forthcoming over the coming months, providing further downside
risks to the pound," he said.
The British pound crawled up 0.2 percent to $1.3126
after retreating 1.7 percent overnight.
The U.S. Treasury 10-year note yield was little
changed at 1.4972 percent after dropping 25 basis points
overnight during a broad post-BoE rally in bond markets, which
took the 10-year gilt yield to a record low of 0.639
percent.
Yields on euro zone bonds such as German bunds also tumbled
on Thursday as bond prices rose after the BoE news.
The declines in yields was "probably on speculation that the
deterioration in the pound could well see policymakers at the
(European Central Bank) and the Federal Reserve push back on the
appreciation of their currencies as the race for a competitive
currency continues," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets in London, wrote in a note.
Wall Street ended Thursday little changed ahead of the jobs
report, which will be scoured for clues as to whether it is
strong enough to support a Federal Reserve rate hike as early as
September.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers to have
added 180,000 jobs, compared with 287,000 in June.
"Based on our analysis, the payroll growth in July is likely
to be pretty strong," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank. "I expect a figure above 200,000.
That should be positive for the dollar."
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 101.07 yen, on
track to fall 1 percent for the week. The euro gained 0.1
percent to $1.1143, set to end the week 0.2 percent
lower.
The dollar index inched down 0.1 percent to 95.665
after gaining 0.2 percent on Thursday.
Gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,364.20 an ounce ahead
of the payrolls report, heading for a 1 percent gain for the
week.
Oil extended losses after soaring overnight following a
modest stockpile drop at the U.S. delivery hub for crude
futures, which also triggered some short-covering.
While the rally fizzled out on Friday, prices remained well
above 3-1/2-month lows hit earlier this week.
U.S. crude fell 0.9 percent to $41.57 a barrel after
surging 2.7 percent overnight. It's on track for a 0.1 percent
decline for the week.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures also slipped
0.9 percent to $43.89, heading for a weekly rise of 3.3 percent.
The Australian dollar hovered near a 3-week high, after the
Reserve Bank of Australia said core inflation is likely to
remain below target until 2018, leaving the door open to more
policy easing following the cut in its benchmark rate to an
all-time low of 1.5 percent this week.
The futures market is pricing in a 50-50 chance of another
cut by year end.
The Aussie climbed 0.4 percent to $0.7659, and
Australian shares also closed up 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Shinichi Saoshiro;
Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer
and Kim Coghill)