* European shares -1% on the week, oil at 8-wk high
* All eyes on Fed, Jackson Hole meeting next week
* Oil up 7th straight day on hopes of production cuts
* U.S. dollar stuck near 8-wk lows vs euro
* Trading volumes, volatility remain muted
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Aug 19 European shares were poised to
post their biggest weekly loss in two months on Friday and crude
oil edged to eight-week highs on the back of a weaker dollar and
hopes of a production cut.
With corporate earnings season in the United States and
Europe largely out of the way, focus is back on the U.S. Federal
Reserve and whether it decides to raise interest rates.
Mixed messages from the Fed in recent days have left
investors cagey ahead of next week's annual meeting of central
bankers from around the world in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in which
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is likely to cement expectations for a
slow pace of rate increases.
European shares fell 0.6 percent on the day and are
off 1 percent for the week, their biggest weekly loss since the
mid-June. The index is down 6.7 percent this year, but has
rebounded 11 percent from its post-Brexit vote low.
Volumes have thinned out in Europe with the summer lull
kicking in. Thursday's session was the quietest in terms of
trading activity across Europe's stock exchanges in nearly three
months, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We continue to forecast a 'fat and flat' market for
equities across regions for the remainder of 2016," Goldman
Sachs said in a note to clients, suggesting that while they do
not forecast a big slide, catalysts for further gains are
lacking.
"There is the risk of shocks due to elevated political
uncertainty in (the second half) and the potential for both
monetary and fiscal stimulus disappointments," it said.
All major sectors were in the red in Europe though indexes
received some support from energy sector heavyweights such as BP
and Statoil which rose on the back of rising oil
prices.
Brent crude rose above $51 a barrel and were on
track for a seventh straight day, as hopes that producers could
agree measures to support crude buoyed sentiment.
In currency markets, uncertainty around Fed rate hikes has
hurt the U.S. dollar which was poised for a weekly loss against
its major counterparts and remained mired near eight-week
lows against the euro.
"The dollar has just been trading on the back foot really,"
said Lee Hardman, a strategist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in
London.
"The market is generally of the view that the Fed isn't
going to raise rates any time soon. That leaves the dollar
vulnerable in the near term," Hardman said.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was down 1.4 percent for the week,
though it rose 0.2 percent on Friday to 94.397. It had
fallen as low as 94.077 on Thursday, its weakest since June 23.
The euro dipped 0.3 percent to $1.1325, still up 1 percent
on the week while the yen traded at 100.15, half a yen off an
eight-week high of 99.55 yen hit on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar, additional reporting by Patrick
Graham)