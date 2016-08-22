* Investors await Jackson Hole central bankers' meeting
* European stock markets poised for lower start
* Japan's Nikkei rises, with tailwind from weaker yen
* Crude futures pull back on doubts of success on freeze
talks
By Lisa Twaronite and Nichola Saminather
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Asian shares slipped on
Monday, while the dollar lifted off last week's lows on
expectations a signal might emerge from a Federal Reserve
gathering this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the U.S.
central bank is gearing up to hike interest rates.
Global central bankers will join the annual mountain retreat
that opens on Thursday, with Fed Chair Janet Yellen due to speak
on Friday.
European markets also looked set for a lower open on Monday,
with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expecting Britain's FTSE
100 to be off 0.2 percent, and Germany's DAX
and France's CAC 40 to start the day down 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.7 percent, after losing 0.3 percent
last week. Wall Street logged modest losses on Friday, ending
nearly flat for the week.
"The market could move either way, but most people want some
kind of signal at this point," said Masashi Oda, general manager
of the strategic investment department at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Asset Management.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, added 0.4 percent to 94.879,
pulling away from last week's trough of 94.077, which was its
lowest mark since June 24.
The dollar was up 0.6 percent against its Japanese
counterpart at 100.79 yen, while the euro was down
0.3 percent at $1.12830, slipping from last week's eight-week
high of $1.1366.
The weaker yen proved a boon for Japan's Nikkei
which closed up 0.3 percent. It skidded 2.2 percent last week,
as the dollar dipped below 100 yen.
China's CSI 300 index retreated 0.6 percent and
the Shanghai Composite lost 0.5 percent as investors
took profits. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.4 percent.
On Sunday, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer gave a
generally upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy's current
strength, saying the job market was close to full strength and
still improving.
"Fischer's comments have raised some expectations in the
market, particularly after (New York Fed President
William)Dudley's recent comments," said Ayako Sera, market
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Last week, Dudley said a rate hike would be possible in
September. Fischer's remarks fuelled that sense of anticipation,
though interest rate futures contracts indicate that the market
is pricing in about 50/50 odds of an increase in December.
"While no one seriously expects the Federal Reserve to act
on rates next month, some Fed officials seem extremely keen to
try and keep the option on the table," Michael Hewson, chief
market strategist at CMC Markets in London, said in a note.
"Attention will be on Ms. Yellen's speech on Friday, however
it doesn't seem likely that we'll get any significant clues
despite the markets desire to be hand held by the Fed," he
wrote.
Crude oil futures dropped, giving back some of their recent
gains that propelled oil into bull market territory, after
technicals had it in a bear market earlier this month.
Crude futures have risen almost $10 a barrel since early
August on speculation that Saudi Arabia and other members of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will agree
next month to a production freeze deal with non-OPEC producers
led by Russia.
But doubts about whether the talks will rein in oversupply
are again weighing on prices.
U.S. crude slumped 1.7 percent to $47.68 after
gaining 9 percent last week, rising for a second straight week.
Brent crude was 1.9 percent lower at $49.95 a barrel,
after gaining 8 percent last week, rising for a third week in a
row.
Gold fell on Monday to its lowest in almost two weeks as the
dollar strengthened. Spot gold was down 0.6 percent at
$1,333.41 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Richard Borsuk and Simon Cameron-Moore)