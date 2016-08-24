* Hong Kong stocks top losers; Japan gains
* Oil slips on surprise build-up in U.S. inventories
* Strong U.S. housing data seen raising rate-hike chance
* Fed's Yellen speech in focus for rate policy clues
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Aug 24 Asian stocks edged lower on
Wednesday as strong U.S housing data overnight increased the
chances of an interest rate increase in coming months, prompting
some investors to take profits, while oil prices slipped after a
surprise jump in U.S. inventories.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent in early trade. It has risen
more than 14 percent since late June, and hit a 1-year high last
week, helped by increased interest in emerging markets after a
shock vote by Britain to exit the European Union.
Since late July, emerging market funds have seen net
inflows of some $13.2 billion, more than developed market funds
in terms of assets under management, according to Institute of
International Finance data.
Within the region, Hong Kong stocks slid 0.8 percent
on Wednesday as investors sold financials, while Japanese
markets led gainers, rising 0.6 percent.
"China's stock markets have benefited from Brexit-related
capital flows but that impact is fading and we are cautious on
the market outlook given increasing signs of economic weakness,"
said Francis Cheung, head of China and Hong Kong strategy at
brokerage CLSA.
While Hong Kong's benchmark index has rallied 18 percent
since late June, on a price-to-earnings basis, it still remains
around one standard deviation below a 20-year average,
indicating investors are not fully convinced about the
durability of the gains.
Compounding the anxiety, recent Chinese economic data has
been anything but cheerful. Both exports and imports fell more
than expected in July and government officials have repeatedly
said the economy is facing downward pressure.
However, the pessimism around China has been balanced by
growing optimism around emerging markets as some investors such
as bond giant PIMCO are slowly turning more bullish, citing a
rebound in growth and improving economic fundamentals.
On a year-to-date basis, MSCI's emerging market index
has outperformed the world index
on a total returns basis, with most of the
gains seen since June, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.
U.S. housing-related stocks jumped 2 percent on
Tuesday after the Commerce Department reported new U.S.
single-family home sales soared unexpectedly in July to near
nine-year highs. Stocks in both Europe and the U.S. ended
higher.
Global central bankers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, late
this week with investors focused on a speech by Fed Chair Janet
Yellen on Friday, hoping for more clues on policy.
"At this juncture, the consensus is coalescing around the
view that Yellen will bait the market enough to sustain further
rate normalization expectations for this year without
telegraphing a September hike," analysts at OCBC in Singapore
wrote in a note.
In currency markets, the spike in new U.S. home sales pushed
the dollar to 94.6 against a trade-weighted basket of currencies
after a drop of more than 2 percent ar this month.
The Australian dollar looked set to add to recent
gains as Australia's relatively higher interest rates attracted
overseas investors.
Oil prices tumbled, reversing early gains, after the
American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday that U.S.
crude inventories rose by a surprising 4.5 million barrels last
week.
Brent crude fell 1 percent to $49.46 a barrel, while
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 1.3
percent to $47.48 in early deals.
