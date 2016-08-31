* Asia shares set to end August 1.7 pct higher
* European markets expected to open lower
* Nikkei gets boost from weaker yen, optimism over further
easing
* Crude oil prices continue to slip on oversupply concerns
By Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Aug 31 Asian shares eased on
Wednesday following modest losses on Wall Street, with investors
awaiting U.S. jobs numbers for further clues to whether the
Federal Reserve will raise rates as soon as September.
The growing possibility for an imminent rate hike lifted the
dollar against major currencies such as the yen.
Europe is also poised for slight declines, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC 40 to all open down 0.2
percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.35 percent as traders awaited August
U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday after a run of strong
economic data and hawkish comments from Fed officials. The index
still remains on track for a 1.7 percent gain in August.
"The potential for the Fed to gradually lead international
central banks out of the current stimulus phase is making
investors wary about pushing stocks up to higher valuations,"
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney,
wrote in a note.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended the day 1 percent
higher, up 1.9 percent for the month, boosted by a weaker yen
after upbeat U.S. data lifted the dollar overnight. Sluggish
domestic data that increased the prospect of further easing by
the Bank of Japan also supported stocks.
Japanese industrial output was flat in July from June, data
showed earlier on Wednesday, underscoring fragility in factory
activity and falling short of economists' median forecast for a
0.8 percent rise.
But on Tuesday, data showed July household spending fell
less than expected and the jobless rate hit a two-decade low,
offering some hope for policymakers.
BOJ board member Yukitoshi Funo said on Wednesday the
central bank would make full use of its existing policy tools to
move the country away from its "deflationary mindset."
"While the latest string of Japanese data has been decent
with the jobless rate improving and retail sales rising strongly
in July, Japanese officials are clearly still frustrated with
the weak growth in the economy," said Kathy Lien, managing
director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.
Chinese shares rose, with the CSI 300 index
gaining 0.4 percent and the Shanghai Composite up 0.2
percent. They are on track for gains of 3.8 percent and 3.4
percent for the month, respectively.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up almost 0.1
percent, poised to end August 5.1 percent higher.
The dollar was steady at 103.05 yen after rising as
high as 103.135 yen overnight, its strongest since July 29. It
was up 0.9 percent for the month.
If the U.S. currency breaks 103.50 yen, its next stop would
be 104, Lien wrote in a note.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major counterparts, was flat at 96.012,
remaining near its overnight top of 96.143, its highest since
early August. It was on track to rise 0.5 percent for the month.
The euro inched up less than 0.1 percent to $1.11485,
down 0.2 percent for August.
On Wall Street on Tuesday, markets logged losses, dragged
down by shares of Apple Inc after antitrust regulators
ordered the company to pay about $14.5 billion in back taxes to
the Irish government.
The S&P 500 fell for the fourth time in five
sessions, but was still within 1 percent of its record closing
high set earlier this month.
The losses were capped by gains in financials, whose margins
benefit from higher interest rates.
Friday's U.S. jobs report is expected to show employers
added 180,000 jobs in August, according to the median estimate
of 89 economists polled by Reuters.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in an interview on
Tuesday that the job market is nearly at full strength and the
pace of interest rate increases will depend on how well the
economy is doing.
As of Tuesday, markets were pricing in a 24 percent chance
of a U.S. rate hike next month, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool. That probability would rise if the jobless
figures are stronger than expected, showing U.S. employers
continued their strong pace of hiring seen in recent months.
U.S. consumer confidence rose to an 11-month high in August,
with households more upbeat about the labour market, data showed
overnight.
Crude oil futures continued to slip after ending down for a
second straight day on worries of oversupply and a strong
dollar.
Brent crude slipped 0.1 percent to $48.32 per barrel
after shedding 1.8 percent on Tuesday, but remains on track for
a 13.7 percent gain in August.
U.S. crude was down 0.15 percent at $46.28 after
losing 1.3 percent overnight. It is set to end the month 11.3
percent higher.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,313.26 an ounce
after tumbling to as low as $1,308.65 on Tuesday, its lowest
since late June, pressured by the stronger dollar and growing
expectations of higher U.S. rates. It is headed for a 2.8
percent decline in August.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by
Kim Coghill and Simon Cameron-Moore)