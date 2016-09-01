* Spreadbetter sees European bourses opening higher
* Crude oil prices take back some ground lost on oversupply
fears
* China official PMI edges up, but private survey slips
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 1 Asian shares dipped on Thursday
after lower crude oil prices dented Wall Street and a pair of
Chinese manufacturing surveys did little to inspire investors as
markets waited to see if U.S. employment data could put the
Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates.
Crude oil futures took back some lost ground after skidding
on news of a large weekly build in U.S. crude and distillate
stockpiles and a smaller-than-expected drawdown in gasoline.
Financial spreadbetter CMC Markets expected Britain's FTSE
100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40
to all open modestly higher.
"The latest UK manufacturing survey could well assuage some
concerns about the health of the UK economy in the wake of the
recent Brexit vote, if as expected we get a rebound from July's
disappointing 48.2 reading, with an August rebound to 49.1
expected," wrote Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC
Markets in London.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off its session lows but still down 0.2
percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.3
percent.
China's manufacturing activity stagnated in August as growth
in output and new orders slowed, prompting companies to shed
staff for the 34th month in a row, the private Caixin/Markit
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) showed. Its index
slipped to 50.0 in August, the no-change mark which separates
expansion of activity from contraction on a monthly basis, from
50.6 in July.
"Downward pressure on China's economy remains and government
support to stabilise growth must continue," Zhengsheng Zhong,
director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a note
accompanying the PMI report.
But China's official PMI survey was more upbeat and showed
manufacturing activity picked up unexpectedly in August, nudging
up modestly to 50.4, compared with the previous month's reading
of 49.9.
"Markets aren't showing much reaction to the official China
PMI, even though it edged up slightly above the 50-point level,"
said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank. "It did not give much of a lift to Japanese markets, for
which U.S. markets are a bigger factor."
Japan's Nikkei stock index shrugged off losses and
managed to end up 0.2 percent.
The dollar was down 0.1 percent at 103.36 yen, after
rising as high as 103.54 on Wednesday, its highest since July
29. The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1148.
FOCUS ON U.S. JOBS REPORT
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report remains this week's
key market focus, after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer said last week the jobs data will be a factor in the
timing of central bank interest rate hikes.
Employers are expected to have added 180,000 jobs in August,
according to the median estimate of 89 economists polled by
Reuters.
The ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday showed U.S.
private employers adding 177,000 jobs in August, slightly above
the 175,000 forecast by a Reuters survey of economists, and
contracts to buy previously owned homes surged in July.
But the dollar's gains were tempered after the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago said its business barometer dropped
4.3 points to 51.5 in August, falling short of expectations.
Crude oil futures, which posted robust gains for August,
steadied after tumbling on Wednesday as data from the U.S.
Energy Information Administration rekindled fears of a supply
glut.
Brent crude futures added 0.4 percent to $47.08 per
barrel, after falling 2.8 percent overnight but still gaining 11
percent for August. U.S. crude rose 0.5 percent to $44.92
after shedding 3.6 percent on Wednesday. It still gained more
than 7 percent for the month.
Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,307.80 an ounce,
moving back toward its overnight low of $1,304.91, which was its
lowest level since June 24.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon
Cameron-Moore)