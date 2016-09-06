* AUD climbs on RBA decision to hold rate at record-low 1.5
pct
* Nikkei closes up 0.3 percent as dollar strengthens
slightly
* European markets headed for positive open
* Oil gains on Russia, Saudi agreement to stabilize market
By Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Sept 6 Asian shares advanced on
Tuesday, while Australian equities remained in negative
territory after the Reserve Bank of Australia left rates
unchanged as expected.
European markets are also poised for a positive start after
the STOXX 600 index briefly touched an eight-month high
on Monday. Financial spreadbetter IG expects Britain's FTSE 100
and Germany's DAX to open 0.1 percent higher,
and France's CAC 40 to begin the day up 0.2 percent.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Labor Day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended gains to 0.6 percent.
Australian shares slipped 0.4 percent after the
RBA's decision to hold interest rates steady at 1.5 percent, as
predicted by all 33 economists polled by Reuters, after cutting
them to a record low in August. The Australian dollar rose 0.6
percent to $0.7626.
The decision came a day before government data is expected
to show Australia notched up 25 years of economic expansion as
of the June quarter.
"Australia is zeroing in on the Netherlands' gold medal for
the longest economic expansion in the modern era," said Craig
James, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.
Forecasts are now clustered around 0.5 percent to 0.6
percent for gross domestic product growth in the second quarter,
with annual expansion seen accelerating to around 3.5 percent,
the fastest pace in four years and well ahead of most of
Australia's peers in the rich world.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closed up 0.3, with the
dollar rising 0.2 percent on the day to 103.58 yen,
after retreating 0.6 percent on Monday.
While Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda conveyed
readiness to ease monetary policy further in a speech on Monday,
he acknowledged that the central bank's negative rates may hurt
confidence in Japan's banking system, a sign that it is becoming
more mindful of the rising cost of its stimulus.
"For those who had been believing in a Kuroda who stresses
only the benefits of easing, the speech would have been
disappointing," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC
Nikko Securities.
"To be sure, he is unlikely to change his policy framework
given that he was preaching the benefit of stimulus. Yet many
market players might have felt that the costs are likely to
outweigh the benefits in the future," he added.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major peers, was little changed at 95.781.
The British pound inched up 0.2 percent to $1.3322. Sterling
touched a seven-week high against the dollar on Monday after a
survey showed Britain's dominant services sector had the biggest
one-month gain in at least 20 years, beating all forecasts in a
Reuters poll.
The euro was steady at $1.11475 even though
German industrial orders missed expectations of 0.5 percent
growth in July, rising only 0.2 percent from the previous month.
Crude oil futures rose after top producers Russia and Saudi
Arabia confirmed they had agreed on Monday to cooperate on
stabilising the oil market.
U.S. crude jumped almost 2 percent to $45.31, while
Brent crude was up 0.3 percent at $47.76 a barrel.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Lisa Twaronite; Additional
reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim
Coghill and Eric Meijer)