* Stocks fall more than 4 pct in last 4 sessions
* Rise in bond yields spook investors
* 10-yr U.S. notes yield hit 3-month high
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Asian stocks wallowed near
six-week lows on Wednesday and the dollar stood strong against a
broad swathe of currencies including the Japanese yen as
concerns grew about the fading impact of the world's major
central banks to stimulate growth.
Losses in stock markets in Asia spread as rising bond yields
and soaring volatility forced investors to unwind equity
positions.
European markets were set for a better start, however, with
the FTSE 100, DAX and CAC expected to open between 0.3 percent
to 0.6 percent higher.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 0.2 percent, holding around levels
last visited in early August. The index has extended its decline
since late last week to 4.4 percent though some early signs of
consolidation were seen.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6 percent as uncertainty grew
ahead of a central bank policy meeting next week..
Korean stocks rose 0.4 percent after recent falls.
The BOJ plans to make its controversial negative interest
rate policy the centrepiece of future monetary easing, promising
to weigh further rate cuts as expansions to asset buying near
their limits, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.
"The moves in developed market fixed-income, which are
largely behind the volatility, have stemmed from Japan and the
potential changes in monetary policy," said Chris Weston, chief
markets strategist at IG Markets.
"Secondly, some of the biggest systematic funds have had to
alter their portfolios. The rest of the market participants have
had to simply react."
Stock markets have come under pressure as investors cut
positions after large inflows in recent weeks betting on a long
period of low volatility and suppressed bond yields.
Inflows into emerging market equity funds amounted to $24
billion dollars over the past 10 weeks, the highest on record
according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch flow data. An index
of market volatility soared to its highest level in three
months.
Despite the market turbulence, some analysts such as Shane
Oliver at Sydney-based AMP Capital expect the overall trend in
shares to remain higher as most equity markets offer reasonable
value and global monetary conditions remain easy.
BONDS ON THE ROPES
Bond yields extended their rise, suggesting more losses for
equity markets with yields on 30-year Japanese debt
hitting the highest levels in six months, unnerving investors.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to a
three-month high of 1.75 percent, having risen more than 20
basis points from a week ago.
The rise in U.S. bond yields came even as expectations on
the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook hardly changed.
U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> are pricing in only about a
10 percent chance of a rate hike at next week's policy review.
While the rise in U.S. bond yields was in part due to heavy
Treasury and corporate debt supply, it also reflected concerns
about the limits of global central bank policy in reviving
growth.
Bond markets have come under pressure in recent days from
unease about a possible U.S. rate hike this month, news that the
Bank of Japan is studying ways to steepen the bond yield curve
and disappointment at the lack of clear forward-action plan by
the European Central Bank at last week's meeting.
Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine
Capital, said on Tuesday that long-term decline in global bond
yields is over and investors are watching out for a likely
fiscal expansion in the world's major economies where monetary
stimulus has reached its limits.
The prospects of a U.S. rate hike by the year-end helped to
underpin the dollar against other currencies.
The euro held steady at $1.1225, while the dollar
also gained to 102.96 yen from Tuesday's low of 101.42
yen.
The yen was also dented by the Nikkei newspaper report on
the BOJ and negative rates.
Short-dated Japanese bond yields fell, with the five-year
JGB yield slipping 2.5 basis points to minus 0.200
percent while the two-year yield fell 2.0 basis point to hit a
six-week low of minus 0.265 percent.
Crude oil prices edged up after a 3 percent tumble in the
previous session. Brent futures rose 15 cents to $47.25
a barrel, while U.S. light crude rose 20 cents to $45.10 as data
from an industry group showed a smaller-than-expected build in
U.S. crude stocks.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)