By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 15 Asian stocks wavered on Thursday
as investors grappled with the apparently diminishing ability of
major central banks to stimulate growth, while a tumble in crude
oil prices added to the risk-averse mood.
Spreadbetters saw sentiment remaining sombre in the European
session, forecasting a lower open for Britain's FTSE,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
While expectations over a Federal Reserve rate hike at next
week's meeting have faded, investors are bracing for a
tightening before year-end.
Perceived limits to the extensive monetary easings led by
major central banks such as the European Central Bank and the
Bank of Japan have also soured broader risk sentiment, driving
global debt yields to multi-month highs earlier this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
edged down 0.1 percent.
Singapore lost 0.4 percent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng
rose 0.6 percent in thin trade. Mainland China markets
were closed for holidays.
Japan's Nikkei slid more than 1 percent to a
three-week low.
"Worries that the BOJ is struggling to come up with
effective policy are making investors risk averse," said
Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset
Management in Tokyo.
The Fed and the BOJ both hold two-day policy meetings that
end next Wednesday, with the BOJ due to comprehensively review
its policies.
The BOJ has resorted to a range of unconventional policy
steps such as negative interest rates, which some now see as
becoming the centrepiece of future monetary easing.
Sources say board members may debate next week whether to
cut rates more deeply and make changes to its massive
asset-buying programme.
The soggy Asian session followed an uninspiring performance
overnight on Wall Street where the Dow lost 0.2 percent
and the S&P 500 shed 0.1 percent, with uncertainty over
future interest rate hikes and lower energy shares weighing.
The Bank of England will be a focus on Thursday. The central
bank is seen standing pat after easing policy last month, amid
signs it overestimated the initial shock to Britain's economy
from June's Brexit vote.
"Having just increased stimulus in August, the BoE won't be
eager to add bond purchases or cut interest rates again," wrote
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX Strategy at BK Asset
Management.
"Recent data shows how their efforts have paid off so while
the BoE will leave the door open to additional stimulus, they
should note the improvements in the economy and signal to the
market that they are in wait-and-see mode."
Sterling added to modest gains made overnight and was last
up 0.1 percent at $1.3256.
Elsewhere, the dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 102.345 yen
as the risk off mood benefited the safe-haven Japanese
currency. The greenback had briefly risen above 103.00 the
previous day on speculation the BOJ would increase stimulus next
week.
The euro was steady at $1.1245.
Brent crude limped up 0.6 percent to $46.11 a barrel
after dropping 2.6 percent on Wednesday when data showing large
weekly builds in U.S. petroleum products offset a surprise draw
in crude stockpiles.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield stood at
1.706 percent after sliding overnight to as low as 1.682
percent.
The rise in the 10-year yield slowed as bond market
weakness, which had sent it to a three-month high of 1.752
percent earlier this week, ebbed slightly.
Long-dated bonds have underperformed for much of the past
month along with a steepening yield curve in Japanese government
bonds. The BOJ is studying options to steepen the yield curve to
help prompt new lending by banks that have been hurt by low
long-term rates.
Japan's 10-year government bond fell a basis
point to minus 0.030 percent after rising close to positive
territory earlier in the week.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)