* Asian shares steady but near 14-month high
* U.S. S&P enjoys biggest 2-day rally in 2 months
* Global bond yields at 2-week low
* JGB yields drop as market tests BOJ's new policy scheme
* European shares seen little changed
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 23 Asian shares held near 14-month
highs on Friday as investors restored bets the Federal Reserve
is settling into a phase of very gradual interest rate rises,
while Japanese bond yields fell after the Bank of Japan's
radical new policy scheme.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ticked up 0.15 percent, driven by gains in
Australia, and within sight of its highest levels since July
2015 that it hit in early September.
Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.3 percent, reflecting the
yen's gains during Japan's market holiday on Thursday.
European share are seen opening little changed, with
speadbetter picking a 0.1 percent fall in Britain's FTSE
and 0.1 percent rise in Germany's DAX.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 Index gained 0.65
percent, led by a 1.9-percent gain for the real estate sector
.
The S&P 500 capped its best two-day performance in more than
two months, while the Nasdaq closed at a record high.
The rallies began after the Fed on Wednesday maintained the
low-interest rate environment that had helped underpin the bull
market for stocks since the global financial crisis in 2008.
"Because the Fed is shying away from tightening, there will
be liquidity sloshing around in the world's financial markets as
well for another few months," said Tatsushi Maeno, senior
strategist at Okasan Asset Management.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen did say U.S. growth was looking
stronger and rate increases would be needed to keep the economy
from overheating and fuelling high inflation.
But that hardly changed the market's perception on the
outlook of the Fed's policy, with interest rate futures <0#FF:>
pricing in roughly a 60 percent chance of a rate increase by
December, little changed from before the Fed meting.
Crucially, the Fed also projected a less aggressive rise in
rates next year and in 2018, fanning expectations bond yields
will stay low in the foreseeable future.
"Fed officials have downgraded their forecasts for rate
hikes in their projections. The Fed's meeting has confirmed that
low interest rates will last longer than previously thought,"
said Shuji Shirota, head of macro economic strategy at HSBC in
Tokyo.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield dropped to as
low as 1.608 percent, down sharply from Wednesday's high of
1.738 percent and hitting its lowest level in almost two weeks.
The German Bunds yield also fell about 10 basis points to
minus 0.093 percent from plus 0.005 percent on
Wednesday.
The 10-year Japanese government bond yield
fell 2.5 basis points to minus 0.055 percent while the 30-year
yield fell 4.0 basis points to 0.470 percent,
hitting a two-week low of 0.450 percent at one point.
The BOJ said on Wednesday it would seek to guide the 10-year
JGB yield around zero percent in an unprecedented move, but
investors were left wondering exactly where and how the BOJ
would be able to exert control on the bond yield.
Many market players think long-term bond yields are likely
to fall if the BOJ continues the current pace of massive bond
buying.
In the currency market, the dollar was softer on the Fed's
policy outlook, with the dollar's index against a basket of six
major currencies slipping to its lowest level in
nearly two weeks on Thursday.
The index last stood at 95.510, off Thursday's low of 95.048
but down 0.5 percent on the week.
The euro fetched $1.1197, recovering from Wednesday's
three-week low of $1.1123.
The yen stepped back to 100.91 on the dollar from a
four-week high of 100.10 touched on Thursday after Japan's top
currency diplomat warned Tokyo will take action if needed.
Oil prices eased after two days of strong gains on caution
ahead of a gathering of OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to
discuss possible production cooperation to rein in global
oversupply
Brent crude futures traded at $47.27 per barrel,
after having climbed to a two-week high of $47.83 on Thursday.
Elsewhere, copper also ticked down after having
rallied to a six-week high despite worries about slow demand
growth, supported by the Fed's policy. It last traded at
$4,838.0 per tonne, after having risen to as high as $4,858.5 on
Thursday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)