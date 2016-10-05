(Corrects 3rd bullet and 9th paragraph to say gold price's
Tuesday percentage fall was the biggest since September 2013)
* ECB will wind down bond purchases before QE end - report
* U.S, German govt bond yields hit two-week highs
* Gold edges up after biggest one-day drop since Sept 2013
* Oil climbs on drop in U.S. crude inventories
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 Asian shares and gold retreated
on Wednesday and bond yields were near two-week highs as markets
were rattled by a media report flagging the possible withdrawal
of the European Central Bank's bond buying program.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.3 percent in early trading. Japan's
Nikkei extended gains to 0.6 percent, aided by a weaker
yen.
China markets are closed for the National Day holiday.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that the European Central Bank
(ECB) would probably wind down its 80 billion euro ($90 billion)
monthly bond purchases gradually before ending its quantitative
easing programme, citing unnamed officials at euro zone
countries' central banks.
ECB media officer Michael Steen later tweeted that the
central bank's decision-making body has not discussed reducing
the pace of its monthly bond buying.
Rates will remain low until inflation gets up to the ECB's
target, ECB chief economist Peter Praet told bankers on Tuesday.
Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney,
wrote that international bond markets "appear to be at a stage
where nervousness about the prospect of central bank stimulus
ultimately ending is outweighing the positive impacts of any
near term moves to temporarily extend that stimulus."
"This is reflected by bond yields rising and gold crashing,"
he said.
Gold plunged 3.3 percent on Tuesday, its biggest
tumble since September 2013. It recovered some of those losses
on Wednesday, climbing 0.3 percent to $1,272 an ounce.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
surged to a near two-week high of 1.6920. It was
last at 1.6812 on Wednesday.
German 10-year government bonds also touched an
almost two-week high of minus 0.043 percent on Tuesday before
closing at minus 0.091 percent.
In a note, Citi analysts wrote that the Bloomberg report was
a "remarkably hawkish surprise", given that a consensus
"probably viewed an extension of the quantitative easing program
as the more likely outcome".
"Following on from the Bank of Japan's policy maneuvers
earlier, such a shift from the ECB would likely confirm the end
of experimental and extreme monetary easing in the G3." they
added. "Notably, in the U.S. too we have continued to receive a
parade of hawkish guidance from Fed speakers."
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker argued on Tuesday that
borrowing costs might need to rise significantly to keep
inflation under control.
Lacker, one of seven policymakers who currently do not have
a vote but who participate in policy discussions, made clear on
Tuesday he would have been in the camp gunning for higher rates.
Traders have priced in a 63 percent chance of the Fed
raising rates in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch
tool.
The dollar, which received a boost overnight from growing
expectations for a rate hike this year, inched back on
Wednesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
six major global peers, slipped 0.2 percent to 95.987 after
advancing 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, it touched
its highest point in almost two months.
The dollar was flat at 102.90 yen, after jumping
1.2 percent to its strongest level since Sept. 14 on Tuesday.
Sterling remained near its 31-year low hit on Tuesday on
concerns about Britain's exit from the European Union, after
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country's
separation from the EU will not be "plain sailing".
The British pound was last up 0.1 percent at $1.2742, after
surrendering almost 2 percent over the past two days.
The euro dropped as much as 0.7 percent on
Tuesday, but recovered to end the day little changed. It was
last trading up 0.2 percent at $1.12240.
Oil defied the stronger dollar to surge, thanks to a report
suggesting U.S. fuel inventories may have fallen for a fifth
straight week.
U.S. crude futures advanced 1.1 percent to $49.22,
after touching a three-month high earlier in the session.
Brent crude added 1 percent to $51.36. It hit a
four-month high on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Richard Borsuk)