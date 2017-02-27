* Falling bond yields highlight political risk concerns
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks declined on
Monday, led by financials, as a renewed drop in sovereign bond
yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to
the sidelines after a recent equities rally.
European stocks indicated a generally higher start,
according to IG Markets predictions.
Much interest is focused on U.S. President Donald Trump's
speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, where he
is expected to unveil some elements of his plans to cut taxes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent, near the day's lows. The
index, which fell 0.7 percent on Friday, is still up more than
11 percent since end-December.
Japan finished 0.9 percent lower, and Australia
off 0.3 percent.
Japanese shares fell to 2-1/2 week lows on concerns that a
stronger yen would crimp corporate earnings.
"Investors recently confirmed that Japanese corporate
earnings will likely be strong next fiscal year. But if the
dollar falls below 110 yen, such hopes will change," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities.
On a forward valuation basis, Asia-Pacific shares are
trading traded at a price/earnings multiple of 15 times compared
to nearly 19.6 times in the U.S. and 16 times in Europe,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"Until we see some strong earnings, we are in for a
correction phase," the head of equities at a U.S. fund in Hong
Kong predicted.
Though U.S. stocks clawed their way to a higher close on
Friday, major indices spent much of that day's session in
negative territory, suggesting increased caution. Index futures
were barely in the green.
BOND SIGNALS
Sovereign bond yields fell on Friday, pushing yields down in
Australia and Japan on Monday, as a renewed flight to safety bid
thanks to weak stock markets and a looming election in France
that poses a key political risk for markets.
Investors fear far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen
might win the presidential election this year and lead France
out of the euro zone. Polls show Le Pen losing to either
centrist Emmanuel Macron or right-wing Francois Fillon, but few
people are willing to count her out.
Ten-year German bond yields have dropped
nearly 30 basis points so far this month, far outpacing a 13
basis point decline in yields of comparable U.S. debt.
In Asia, yields on five-year Japanese benchmark debt
plumbed to their lowest levels since mid-November, at
minus 0.14 percent, while ten-year Australian bonds
edged three basis points lower to 2.71 percent.
In currencies, the dollar scored some early gains
against the Chinese yuan and the Philippine peso
but remained in narrow ranges against major currencies.
Many investors have a core overweight position on the
greenback betting on a rebound in the global economy, firmer
commodity prices and a U.S. rate hikes. Goldman Sachs Asset
Management expects the dollar to gain against the Aussie, kiwi
and the yen.
In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.75 percent to
$56.43 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was
up 0.6 percent at $54.33 per barrel as a global supply glut
appeared to ease.
