(Corrects 5th paragraph to say Wednesday's intraday fall in
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is
the biggest since Dec. 15, not March 9)
* Japan, Australia shares lead regional losses
* Investors find U.S. stocks the most overvalued - BofA-ML
* Oil drops on supply glut concerns
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their
biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about
Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump
risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government
debt.
Equity markets across the region were a sea of red and the
Australian dollar nursed heavy losses as funds took
profits from a two-week long rally, pushing a gauge of market
volatility up to its highest levels this year.
Stock markets in Europe are set to take Asia's cues and open
lower with key index futures pointing down after U.S. stocks
lost more than 1 percent in heavy trading.
"Asian stocks have had a good run so this is a good excuse
to take some money off the table though there is plenty of cash
waiting on the sidelines to be invested if the selloff
intensifies," said Alex Wong, a fund manager at Ample Capital
Ltd. in Hong Kong.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.4 percent, its biggest intraday
percentage fall since Dec. 15. In the previous session, the
index hit its highest level since June 2015.
Japanese stocks led regional losers, falling 2
percent, as investors ignored data showing exports grew the most
in more than two years in February.
Australian shares tumbled 1.6 percent.
Despite the tumble, some investors such as Sherwood Zhang at
Matthews Asia, part of a team that manages $26 billion in global
assets, were optimistic about the outlook for Hong Kong stocks,
citing relatively reasonable valuations.
With valuations stretched -- U.S. stocks are trading at the
upper end of their historical valuation ranges -- investors see
the Trump administration's struggles to push through the
healthcare overhaul as a sign he may also face setbacks
delivering promised corporate tax cuts.
Expectations of those cuts have been a major driver behind
the 10-percent surge in the S&P 500 since Trump's election and a
subsequent rally in emerging markets since late December.
DECIDEDLY RISK-OFF
In a BofA Merrill Lynch survey conducted last week, 34
percent of investors found equities to be most overvalued of all
asset classes, the highest proportion in 17 years, with U.S.
stocks identified as the most expensive.
"Investor positioning argues for a risk rally pause in
March/April, with allocation to equities at a two-year high and
bond allocation at a three-year low," said Michael Hartnett,
chief investment strategist at the bank.
"Policy is the key catalyst for the Icarus trade to fly
higher in the coming months."
With investor mood decidedly risk-off, the Japanese yen
scored some chunky gains against the U.S. dollar, rising
to a four-month high of 111.60. The greenback slipped below a
key level of 100 against a trade-weighted basket of its
peers.
"Unlike the dollar and Treasuries, the 'Trump trade' still
had an impact on equities. But if such impact on equities is to
fade, it would weigh on dollar/yen. The dollar will also suffer
against other currencies as U.S. yields would decline," said
Shin Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
Bonds gained with yields on two-year U.S. debt
falling to 1.27 percent in overnight trades, retreating further
from a 7-1/2 year high of 1.38 percent hit last Wednesday when
the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates.
Gold was on track to extend its overnight strong
performance with the precious commodity perched comfortably at a
two-week high of $1,245 per ounce.
Commodities other than gold, however, have had a rough
outing with copper and iron ore prices down
sharply with a spike in volatility flushing out a lot of
speculative positions.
Oil prices declined as concerns about new supply
overshadowed the latest talk by OPEC that it was looking to
extend output cuts.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude extended overnight
losses to fall to fresh four-month lows at $48.07 a barrel.
(Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Borsuk)