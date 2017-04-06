* Risk sentiment soured as Fed talks of paring balance sheet
* Prospects of early U.S. fiscal stimulus also dim
* Safe-haven swing hits equities, benefits bonds and yen
* Nikkei carves out 3-month trough, China PMI disappoints
* Oil slips on record inventories, coking coal surges
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose in
Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal
Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later
this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded
further.
Futures markets pointed to opening falls of between 0.5
percent and 0.7 percent for the major European bourses while S&P
500 futures eased 0.2 percent.
Investors were also wary ahead of a potentially tense
meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese
counterpart Xi Jinping, the first between the world's two most
powerful leaders.
Topping the agenda at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida
will be whether he makes good on his threat to use U.S.-China
trade ties to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in its
nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea.
Nerves were not helped when U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander
Admiral Scott Swift said any decision on a pre-emptive attack
against North Korea would be up to President Donald Trump.
Lingering fears of a possible trade war kept Asian markets
on edge and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan lost 0.8 percent.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.4 percent to its lowest since
early December. Australia's index lost 0.5 percent.
Shares in Shanghai made marginal gains as a private
survey of China's service sector showed activity expanded at its
slowest pace in six months in March.
Sentiment had been bruised overnight when U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said there was no consensus on
tax reform and it would take longer to accomplish than
healthcare.
Markets have risen in recent months in part on speculation
fiscal stimulus would boost U.S. growth and inflation.
Minutes of the Fed's last meeting also showed most
policymakers thought the U.S. central bank should begin trimming
its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year, much earlier
than many had expected.
"Central bank asset purchases and broader largesse have been
a key support factor for markets for nearly a decade," said ANZ
economist Felicity Emmett, who wondered if the global economy
could cope with such a sea change.
"Raising the fed funds rate a quarter of a point every now
and then is tinkering at the edges compared to the elephant in
the room that is the balance sheet."
WHIPLASH ON WALL STREET
The minutes also showed "some participants viewed equity
prices as quite high relative to standard valuation measures."
The reaction was whiplash on Wall Street. The Dow posted its
largest intra-day downside reversal in 14 months after shedding
a gain of more than 198 points.
The Dow ended down 0.2 percent, while the S&P 500
lost 0.31 percent and the Nasdaq 0.58 percent.
"We were hit by a bucket of cold water," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
"Signs that the Fed could pare its balance sheet are
shocking enough, but the mood was exacerbated as the Fed touched
upon stock valuations, which is very rare."
The news overshadowed data showing U.S. private employers
added a surprisingly strong 263,000 jobs in March, spurring
speculation the official payrolls report on Friday would also
impress.
Treasuries rallied, with yields on 10-year paper back at
2.33 percent and threatening to clear a hugely
important chart barrier at 2.30 percent.
The drop in yields dragged the dollar down on the yen, where
it was last at 110.43 and nearing chart support in the
110.11/27 zone.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was off 0.1
percent at 100.450. The euro was trading sideways
at $1.0676.
In commodity markets, oil ticked lower after the U.S.
government reported a surprise increase in U.S. crude
inventories to a record high.
U.S. crude was down 29 cents at $50.86 a barrel,
while Brent lost 27 cents to $54.09.
Easily the biggest mover this week has been coking coal,
which surged 43 percent on Singapore-listed futures after
Cyclone Debbie slammed into top supplier Australia, crippling
exports of the steelmaking fuel.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)