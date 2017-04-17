* Data shows soft U.S. retail sales
* U.S. Treasury avoids naming China as currency manipulator
* Gold rises on geopolitical concerns
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday
(Update market action, change dateline, previous TOKYO)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, April 17 Geopolitical tensions over
North Korea pressured the dollar against the yen and lifted gold
prices on Monday, while U.S. stocks edged higher after three
straight days of losses.
North Korea made a failed missile test launch on Sunday,
adding to regional tensions that have escalated over the past
weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a tough
rhetorical line with Pyongyang.
"We are seeing once again a little bit of a flight to safety
as a result of the news over the weekend of North Korea's
attempted missile test. That's resulting in a little bit of a
weakness in the U.S. dollar," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
The dollar fell to a five-month low against the
safe-haven yen, while the U.S. dollar index was down 0.4
percent. Gold gained 0.7 percent to hit a five-month high
.
Most major European markets were closed for Easter Monday,
while Wall Street reopened after being closed for the Good
Friday holiday.
Worries over the upcoming French elections as well as softer
U.S. economic data added to the bearish sentiment. Data on
Friday showed U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month
in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just
over a year.
Data showing China's economy grew faster than expected in
the first quarter helped offset the soft U.S. figures.
World stocks as measured by the MSCI world equity index
rose 0.3 percent.
U.S. stocks regained some ground after the recent global
risks had weighed on the market last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 67.03 points,
or 0.33 percent, to 20,520.28, the S&P 500 gained 5.64
points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,334.59 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 15.55 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,820.70.
The United States, its allies and China are working
together on a range of responses to North Korea's latest failed
ballistic missile test, Trump's national security adviser said
on Sunday, citing what he called an international consensus to
act.
That dwarfed any relief for market players after the U.S.
Treasury department did not name China as a currency
manipulator, avoiding an all-out confrontation on currencies
between the world's two largest economies.
In a highly anticipated report on Friday, Trump's
administration declined to name any major trading partner as a
currency manipulator, backing away from a key campaign promise
to slap that label on China.
U.S. bond prices were mostly flat. The 10-year U.S. Treasury
yield was at 2.23 percent.
Oil prices fell slightly .
(Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed and Richard Leong in
New York; Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill and
Meredith Mazzilli)