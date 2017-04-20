* French presidential election results key event risk
* Strong Japan trade data props up stock markets
* Dollar hugs broad technical ranges
* Oil steadies after steep overnight fall
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early
losses and edged higher on Thursday as steadying commodity
prices, especially crude oil, prompted some bargain hunting by
investors.
But markets cautiously stuck to well-worn trading ranges
ahead of global risk events such as the first-round of French
presidential elections at the weekend and continued tensions
over North Korea.
Stock index futures in Europe were set to follow the broadly
cautious undertone, with markets set to open flat to slightly
lower.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.3 percent after declining 0.5 percent in
early trades. Gains in Chinese and Japanese stocks pulled the
broader market higher.
"Given the binary risk of the French presidential elections
and geopolitical concerns over North Korea, investors are
staying on the sidelines," said Fan Cheuk Wan, head of
investment strategy and advisory, Asia, HSBC Private Banking.
"We are looking at the opportunities in Asia, particularly.
..equities in China and India where corporate earnings are
expected to be strong this year."
Centrist Emmanuel Macron clung on to his status as favourite
to win France's presidential election in a four-way race that is
too close to call, as the camp of far-right challenger Marine Le
Pen ramped up its eurosceptic rhetoric in a row with Brussels.
Japanese stocks rose 0.2 percent, buoyed by data
showing exports rose a stronger-than-expected 12.0 percent in
March from a year earlier and a Reuters survey that showed
confidence among Japanese manufacturers has risen to levels not
seen since before the 2008 global financial crisis.
"Even though a technical rebound in the Tokyo market lifts
stocks, the basic trend to avoid risks hasn't changed," said
Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.
"There is still so much uncertainty from global events."
Caution remained the overarching theme as cash levels among
investors remained above the 10-year average in a monthly poll
conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
Weak results from index heavyweight IBM pulled the
S&P 500 and Dow lower with falls in energy sector stocks
also weighing on the broader market.
Bonds also came in for some profit-taking after a recent
rally, with yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
firming to 2.21 percent from a five-month low of
2.165 percent hit on Tuesday.
A run of disappointing U.S. economic data and worries that
the Trump administration will struggle to push through tax cuts
have quelled expectations of faster inflation.
The dollar failed to capitalize on higher U.S. yields with
the greenback hugging the 200-day moving average of around
108.85 against the Japanese yen as traders preferred to
trade on market technicals rather than take fresh bets.
Oil languished near a two-week low after a surprising build
in U.S. gasoline inventories and a rise in domestic crude output
partially offseting cutbacks by other countries trying to reduce
a global glut.
U.S. crude futures climbed 0.22 percent to $50.55 a
barrel, after posting a near 4 percent drop overnight, the
biggest one-day decline since March 8.
Gold was trading at $1279.20 per ounce, below
Monday's peak of $1,295.42.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer
and Kim Coghill)