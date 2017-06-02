LONDON, June 2 World stocks hit record highs,
having gained 11 percent so far this year, and the dollar
recovered more ground on Friday as upbeat U.S. economic data
allayed concerns over growth ahead of payrolls figures due out
later in the day.
Robust U.S. jobs numbers should cement expectations of a
Federal Reserve interest rate hike at its June 13-14 policy
meeting.
The dollar, coming off its worst fortnight in a year against
the euro and the basket of currencies used to measure its
broader strength on concern about the Trump
administration's ability to deliver a substantial boost to
growth, clawed back some of those losses.
The dollar index was little changed although the greenback
was up 0.1 percent against the yen.
"The move this morning is in dollar yen," said Niels
Christiansen, a strategist with Sweden's Nordea Bank.
"Good numbers yesterday and the record highs in equities if
anything are dollar positive. The data hasn't done a great deal
for the dollar recently, but we'll certainly be looking at the
wage numbers today - that is crucial for inflation and the rate
outlook."
A strong payrolls report would effectively seal the case for
a Fed rate hike this month despite sluggish wage gains.
Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 185,000 jobs last
month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after
surging 211,000 in April.
Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two
more hikes are planned before the end of the year.
Data showing a healthy uptick in private sector hiring and
factory activity during May bolstered expectations that the U.S.
economy was picking up speed and lifted stocks on Wall Street
after two days of losses.
Those gains filtered through to global stocks, lifting the
MSCI All-Country World index 0.3 percent to a
record high.
Stocks in Europe joined the party with euro zone blue-chips
up 0.9 percent and UK's FTSE 100 up 0.4
percent and hovering near its highest-ever levels.
In commodities, oil prices resumed their slide with key
futures contracts down more than 2 percent amid worries that
U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to abandon a global
climate pact could spark more crude drilling in the United
States, stoking a persistent glut in global supply.
Global benchmark Brent crude futures fell to $49.63
a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude by
more than a dollar to $47.36 per barrel.
A stronger dollar and broadly buoyant global stock markets
dented appetite for safe-haven gold, which hit its lowest
levels in a week.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Hugh Lawson)