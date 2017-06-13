* Asia ex-Japan up 0.5 pct; Nikkei slips 0.1 percent
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, June 13 Asian stocks rebounded on
Tuesday despite a further slide in U.S. tech shares, while the
Canadian dollar soared on the possibility interest rates might
go up sooner than expected.
European stocks markets were also poised to recover from
Monday's sell-off, with financial spreadbetter CMC Markets
expecting Britain's FTSE to open 0.4 percent higher,
Germany's DAX to rise 0.2 percent and France's CAC 40
to start the day up 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.5 percent, recouping about half of the
previous session's losses as regional tech shares regained their
composure.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Information Technology index
steadied, after sliding 1.4 percent on Monday.
Some analysts had predicted Asian tech shares would not see
as intense a selloff as their U.S. peers as their valuations
were less stretched.
"Comparatively, valuations for the IT sector in the Asia
Pacific region are less expensive compared to the U.S., which
may be why we're not seeing the situation further aggravate for
a second session," said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in
Singapore.
"Moreover, we have also seen the market buying into the
sector following the initial drop on the S&P 500 index in
Monday’s session. This shows that there remains market interest
in this sector, which has outperformed in terms of Q1 earnings."
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1 percent.
South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.5 percent, with the
biggest stock Samsung Electronics up 0.5 percent
after Monday's 1.6 percent slump. Naver Corp. and LG
Innotek, which led Asian losses on Monday, were flat
and 1.3 percent higher, respectively.
Taiwan's tech-heavy benchmark index added 0.3
percent, with the biggest company, Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co. little changed.
Major Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry
slipped 0.5 percent, but that was a moderation from Monday's 2.9
percent slump.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.4 percent and Chinese
shares climbed 0.3 percent.
On Wall Street, tech giants including Apple,
Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft were
sold for the second consecutive day on Monday.
That dragged the Nasdaq down 0.5 percent, the S&P
500 0.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average
0.2 percent.
In currencies, the Canadian dollar extended Monday's
strong gains, after a Bank of Canada official said the central
bank would assess if it needs to keep interest rates at
near-record lows as the economy grows.
That was a change in tone for the central bank, which said
earlier this year that rate cuts remain on the table.
The "loonie," which hit a two-month high during the session,
strengthened about 0.25 percent to trade at C$1.329, after
gaining 1.1 percent on Monday.
"It feels like a long time since markets have been treated
to unscheduled hints of tightening, and this was quite apparent
when you saw the positive reaction of CAD crosses overnight,"
Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at ThinkMarkets in
Melbourne, wrote in a note.
The dollar inched higher to 110 yen, after falling
0.3 percent on Monday, ahead of a widely expected interest rate
increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
A small majority of traders in China's financial markets
think its central bank will likely raise short-term interest
rates again this week if the U.S. Federal Reserve hikes its key
policy rate, according to a Reuters poll.
The Bank of Japan, which is also meeting this week, is
expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of trade-weighted peers, rose 0.1 percent to 97.219.
Sterling was fractionally lower at $1.266 ahead of
a Bank of England meeting on Thursday at which the benchmark
rate is expected to remain at 0.25 percent.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1193.
In commodities, oil advanced on news that Saudi Arabia would
make supply cuts to customers.
U.S. crude rose 0.5 percent to $46.32 a barrel.
Global benchmark Brent also added 0.5 percent to
$48.56.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
and Kim Coghill)