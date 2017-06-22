* Asia ex-Japan rises 0.6 pct; Nikkei slips on stronger yen
* European shares set for mixed open
* Oil flat as U.S. inventory drop fails to offset glut woes
* U.S. yield curve flattest in decade as Fed stays hawkish
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, June 22 Asian stocks advanced on
Thursday, but oil futures hovered near a 10-month low hit
overnight on concerns over a supply glut and falling demand.
European stocks were mixed with financial spreadbetter CMC
Markets expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 0.1
percent, Germany's DAX to be little changed and
France's CAC 40 to start the day down 0.1 percent. All
three closed in negative territory on Wednesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 0.7 percent.
Japan's Nikkei rose almost 0.1 percent. Shares in
auto air bag-maker Takata Corp plunged 50 percent as they
exchanged hands for the first time since sources said last week
it was preparing to file for bankruptcy.
South Korea's KOSPI added 0.3 percent, while
Australian shares jumped 1 percent. Taiwan shares
hit a 27-year high.
Chinese shares added to gains made on Wednesday after MSCI
included mainland shares in its emerging market indexes. The
blue-chip index rose 1.3 percent. Hong Kong's Hang
Seng climbed 0.5 percent.
Crude oil was subdued as investors' doubts that OPEC-led
output cuts would dent a three-year glut offset data showing a
drop in U.S. inventories.
"The time for contrarian trades in oil is fast approaching,
but I would want to see some stability in price and the
technicals start to become more convincing," said Chris Weston,
chief market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
U.S. crude futures slipped almost 0.1 percent, or 3
cents, to $42.50 a barrel. They closed down 1.6 percent on
Wednesday after touching their lowest level since August.
Global benchmark Brent lost 0.1 percent, or 5 cents,
to $44.77. It closed down 2.6 percent on Wednesday after
touching a seven-month low.
The resulting decline in oil shares hit Wall Street
overnight.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.3
percent, while the S&P 500 was slightly lower. Nasdaq
bucked the trend to end up 0.7 percent, lifted by
biotech stocks.
Financial stocks also contributed to losses on Wall Street,
driven lower by a drop in the Treasury yield curve to its
flattest in almost a decade, as investors tried to reconcile a
hawkish Federal Reserve with deteriorating inflation measures.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer suggested they are concerned less about raising
rates too fast or too high than about keeping them too low for
too long.
The yield curve between five-year notes and 30-year bonds
flattened to 95 basis points, the narrowest since
December 2007, on Thursday.
The dollar eased, falling 0.2 percent to 111.145 yen
.
The dollar index was about 0.1 percent lower at
97.487, extending Wednesday's 0.2 percent loss.
The New Zealand dollar gained 0.5 percent to $0.7257
after the central bank left its interest rate unchanged at a
record low as expected and reiterated it would remain steady for
a while.
Sterling was steady at $1.2674, holding Wednesday's
0.3 percent gain on comments by the Bank of England's chief
economist that he was likely to vote for an interest rate hike
this year. Until now, he has been seen as largely supportive of
keeping rates low.
The euro was flat at $1.117, after Wednesday's 0.3
percent gain.
The weaker dollar lifted spot gold 0.5 percent to
$1,252.80 an ounce.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; additional reporting by Karen
Brettell; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)