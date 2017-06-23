By Vikram Subhedar
| LONDON, June 23
LONDON, June 23 World stocks were poised to eke
out slim gains for the week on Friday as a tentative recovery in
oil prices spurred investors to hunt for bargains in the
beaten-down energy sector and helped commodity-related
currencies gain against the dollar.
Crude oil pulled away from this week's 10-month lows,
although prices were still set for their worst first-half
performance since 1997.
The slide in energy prices worsens the outlook for inflation
creating a headache for the world's major central banks looking
to normalize rates after years of ultra-loose policy.
"(The) oil price is the 'poster child' for victory of
deflation," analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a
note of weekly investment flows.
Investors were beginning to shift allocations accordingly
and moving out of assets typically in favour when prices are
rising such as inflation-protected U.S. Treasury funds and bank
loans.
Elsewhere inflows into equities slowed with some investors
moving into laggard energy shares.
European shares fell 0.2 percent while MSCI's gauge
of world stocks rose 0.1 percent.
In currency markets, the bounce in oil helped commodity
currencies such as the Canadian dollar.
The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies
and is now down more than 0.5 percent since this week's
earlier highs as doubts about how quickly the Fed will be able
to raise rates crept in.
"Inflation is likely to be the theme that moves currencies
next week which will see the release of various U.S. indicators.
They will be key as this week's slump in crude oil has clouded
the U.S. inflation outlook," said Shin Kadota, a senior
strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
In Britain, on the one-year anniversary of last year's shock
Brexit referendum in which Britons voted to leave the EU,
sterling extended gains.
The pound rose 0.37 percent against the dollar following
more comments from Bank of England policymakers calling for a
rate hike.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite, Editing by)