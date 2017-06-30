* Dollar slides versus peers on hawkish global central banks
* European stocks poised for slightly lower open
* Poll shows global stocks set for further gains this year
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei fall on risk aversion but up for
quarter
* China stocks drop despite solid manufacturing, services
PMIs
* Oil posts 7th session of gains on decline in U.S. crude
supplies
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, June 30 The dollar extended its
losses on Friday as major central banks signalled that the era
of cheap money was coming to an end in a boon to sterling, the
euro and the Canadian dollar, while Asian shares were hit by
dismal performances of European and U.S. markets.
European markets were set to open a little lower, with
financial spreadbetter LCG expecting Britain's FTSE 100,
Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 to all start
the day down 0.1 percent. All three lost between 0.5 percent
and 1.9 percent on Thursday.
But global stock market indexes are set for more gains by
the end of this year, driven by an economic revival in Europe
and bright prospects for much of Asia, a Reuters poll of around
300 financial professionals showed.
The dollar index fell 0.1 percent to 95.549, poised
for a 1.8 percent slide this week, having fallen in all sessions
but one. It is down 1.4 percent for the month, and 4.8 percent
for the quarter.
The Korean won weakened against the dollar after the country
reported industrial production rose by 0.2 percent in May from a
month earlier, missing expectations for growth of 1.5 percent.
That followed a 2.2 percent decline in April
The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 1,142.5 won.
But the greenback remained lower against other major
currencies. Adding to the dollar's weakness against the yen was
data showing Japanese core consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in
May from a year earlier in its fifth straight month of gains,
although inflation remains well below the central bank's 2
percent target.
The dollar fell 0.25 percent to 111.95 yen, after losing 0.2
percent on Thursday. It was heading for a 1.2 percent gain for
the month, but is down 4.2 percent this year.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised many on
Wednesday by conceding a rate hike was likely to be needed as
the economy came closer to running at full capacity.
Sterling was 0.1 percent higher on Friday at
$1.3017, adding to Thursday's 0.6 percent gain.
Two top policymakers at the Bank of Canada also suggested
they might tighten monetary policy there as early as July.
The dollar slipped 0.15 percent to C$1.2984,
extending Thursday's 0.26 percent loss.
Despite comments by sources that European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi had intended to signal tolerance for a
period of weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening,
the euro on Friday revisited the 13-month high of $1.1445 hit on
Thursday.
The euro remained close to that level and was at
$1.1439 on Friday, retaining most of Thursday's 0.6 percent
gain.
"Obviously there's a shift afoot. It really seems that
there's some coordinated effort going on out here among the G10
central banks," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in
Asia-Pacific for OANDA in Singapore, referring to the series of
hawkish-sounding comments on monetary policy.
In stocks, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.7 percent, after hitting a
two-year high on Thursday. It is up 5.3 percent for the quarter
and has risen 18.3 percent this year.
The negative sentiment infected Chinese shares despite
surveys showing activity in the country's manufacturing and
services sector accelerated in June from the previous month.
Manufacturers appeared to enjoy strong external demand, as new
orders and production rose at a solid pace.
The CSI 300 index fell 0.3 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.9 percent.
Japan's Nikkei tumbled 1.2 percent, shrinking its
monthly gain to 1.7 percent. It is up 4.5 percent this year.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq led declines on
Wall Street with a 1.4 percent loss. The Nasdaq is poised to
post a 0.9 percent loss for the month, but is still up 14
percent this year.
The drop in tech stocks overnight was due to a rotation into
bank shares, which have lagged this year, after the biggest U.S.
banks revealed buyback and dividend plans that beat analysts'
expectations after the Fed approved their capital proposals in
its annual stress test program.
The S&P financials index rose as much as 2 percent
overnight, while the S&P technology index fell as much
as 2.7 percent.
In commodities, oil prices continued their recovery this
week on a decline in weekly U.S. crude production.
U.S. crude added 0.7 percent to $45.15 a barrel in
its seventh straight session of gains, bringing its weekly
increase to 5.05 percent, and narrowing its quarterly loss to
10.75 percent.
Global benchmark Brent gained 0.6 percent to $47.67
a barrel, poised to post a 9.8 percent for the quarter.
The dollar's weakness this year has been a boon for gold,
which is up 8.25 percent in the same period. It was up 0.1
percent at $1,246.46 an ounce on Friday.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Additional reporting by
Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian
Schmollinger)