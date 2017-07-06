* Asia ex-Japan falls on Fed minutes; yen weighs on Nikkei
* European stocks expected to open flat to higher
* Fed minutes show lack of consensus on future policy
changes
* Crude rises following Wednesday's slump on OPEC export
rise
* Dollar slips, U.S. Treasury yields lower after Fed minutes
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, July 6 Most Asian stock markets fell
on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last
meeting showed a lack of consensus on the future pace of U.S.
interest rate increases, while oil prices inched higher
following a steep decline a day earlier.
European markets were set for a steady open, with financial
spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to be
unchanged, Germany's DAX to open up 0.2 percent and
France's CAC 40 to start the day 0.1 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.1 percent. Japan's Nikkei
slipped 0.5 percent as a stronger yen depressed the outlook for
export earnings.
South Korea's KOSPI and Australian shares
both lost 0.1 percent.
China's bluechip CSI 300 index fell 0.5 percent
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slid 0.3 percent.
Trading in Asia has been buffeted this week by tensions on
the Korean peninsula after North Korea fired a missile, which
U.S. officials concluded was an intercontinental ballistic
missile, into Japanese waters.
The United States said on Wednesday it was ready to use
force if needed to stop North Korea's nuclear missile programme
but said it preferred global diplomatic action against
Pyongyang.
The Nasdaq closed up 0.7 percent on Wednesday as
technology shares recovered. But the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was flat and the S&P 500 gained just 0.15
percent.
Fed policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for
inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest
rate rises, according to minutes released on Wednesday of the
central bank's June 13-14 policy meeting.
Several officials also wanted to announce a start to the
process of reducing the Fed's large portfolio of Treasury bonds
and mortgage-backed securities by the end of August, but others
preferred to wait until later in the year.
"With the mixed tone from the minutes and the essential
delay to the announcement of balance sheet reduction timing,
there is no surprise why we are seeing the muted reaction from
the markets," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore,
wrote in a note.
U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped to 2.3232
percent, but remained near a seven-week high touched on
Wednesday.
The dollar retreated 0.3 percent to 112.92 yen on
Thursday. The dollar index, which tracks the currency
against a basket of trade-weighted peers, was little changed at
96.259.
"The minutes from the June 13-14 FOMC meeting underscore
that the start of the balance sheet reduction is on course for
this year," Kathy Bostjancic, head of U.S. macro investor
services at Oxford Economics, wrote in a note.
"On the interest rate front, we believe rising concerns that
the slowdown in the inflation rate could be long-lasting will
lead policymakers to forgo additional rate hikes this year and
to only raise rates twice (total 50 basis points) in 2018."
Markets are waiting for the release of U.S. non-farm
payrolls data for June, due on Friday, for a steer on Fed
policy.
The euro pulled back 0.1 percent to $1.13385 on
Thursday.
U.S. crude was up 0.75 percent at $45.47 a barrel on
Thursday, on strong demand in the U.S., after tumbling by as
much as 5.4 percent on Wednesday.
The steep decline on Wednesday came on the back of data
showing rising OPEC exports. That snapped an eight-day winning
streak for U.S. oil, the longest rally in more than five years.
Brent added 0.8 percent to $48.17 on Thursday, after
losing as much as 5.3 percent on Wednesday.
Gold prices were flat at $1,226.69 an ounce.
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Neil Fullick &
Shri Navaratnam)