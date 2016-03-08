* Brent oil at 3-month high, iron ore at 9-month high
* Central bank meetings eyed for further triggers
* Risk sentiment broadly upbeat; Aussie, miners in focus
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, March 8 More gloomy date out of China
on Tuesday kept Asian stock markets on the backfoot after they
hit a two-month high in the previous session while the dollar
extended its slide as investors grew wary ahead of major central
bank meetings.
The softer backdrop saw spreadbetters predict Britain's FTSE
100 to open down as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX
0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 0.7 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell nearly a percent, led by falls in China
although the mainland markets recouped steep early losses.
Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI fell more
than half a percent each.
"We have seen a big move in markets in a very short period
of time and investors are calling time ahead of the ECB and the
Fed meetings in the coming days," said Kay Van-Petersen, global
macro strategist at Saxo Bank in Singapore.
The European Central Bank is widely expected to ease at
Thursday's policy review, but there is a lot of uncertainty
about how far it would go. And in the United States, ahead of
Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, fed fund futures
were barely pricing in one more hike this year.
China was not far off investors' minds either, as February
exports data from the world's second-biggest economy
disappointed analysts' expectations, collasping 25.4 percent
from a year earlier, while imports fell by 13.8 percent.
Still, risk appetite showed up elsewhere as the impressive
rally in commodities markets spilled over into an array of
assets such as the high-yielding Australian dollar and
mining giant Glencore, which is up 5 percent and 35
percent, respectively in a week.
Some investors talked about a potential bottom being formed
in the commodity markets as large bearish bets are unwound and
hopes of more coordinated measures from oil-producing countries
to stem tumbling prices grew.
Brent crude futures jumped to as high as $41.04 per
barrel on Monday, extending their recovery from a 12-year trough
of $27.10 hit in January. U.S. crude futures also rose
to $38.11 per barrel, its highest since early January.
Further improving the mood in the battered commodity sector,
spot iron ore price .IO62-CNI=SI surged almost 20 percent,
hitting a near nine-month high on the back of China's plans to
boost short-term output.
Ecuador's Foreign Minister, Guillaume Long, said his
government will host a meeting in Quito on Friday with
Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Mexico "to reach consensus over
oil, especially prices."
In the currency market, investors rushed back to
commodity-linked currencies, sending the Australian dollar
to as high as $0.7486 on Monday, its highest in almost
eight months.
The Aussie last stood at $0.7420.
The Canadian dollar also firmed to a 3-1/2-month
high of C$1.3262 per U.S. dollar and last stood at C$1.3334.
In Latin America, the Mexican peso, the Chilean
peso and the Colombian peso all hit multi-month highs.
While the dollar was soft in general, major currencies saw
limited moves. The euro traded at $1.10210, holding near
one-week highs of $1.10435, ahead of the European Central Bank's
policy announcement on Thursday.
The yen maintained slight gains made on Monday to
trade at 112.96 yen to the dollar.
The currency hardly moved in response to data showing
Japan's economy shrank an annualised 1.1 percent in
October-December, slightly less than an initial estimate of a
1.4 percent contraction
The dollar's weakness helped to underpin gold, which
hit a 13-month high of $1,280 per ounce on Monday and last stood
at $1,266.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Editing by Sam
Holmes & Shri Navaratnam)