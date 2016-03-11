* Asia markets shrug off savage overnight reaction to ECB
policy
* Spreadbetters predict brighter opening for European
bourses
* Euro holds much of its sharp gains after European yields
surge
* Gold reaches 13-month peak; crude oil, U.S. stock futures
firmer
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 11 Asian shares rose on Friday, on
track for weekly gains, shrugging off global losses logged after
the European Central Bank eased aggressively but suggested it
was running out of room to cut interest rates even if other
stimulus options remained.
The muddled message sent European bond yields surging and
snuffed out a nascent rally in risk sentiment overnight, leaving
Asian share markets initially at a loss on how to react.
But by afternoon, most markets turned into positive
territory, and U.S. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures were up
0.6 percent.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open up as much as 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX to
gain 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise as much as
1.2 percent.
"As a result of yesterday's disappointment, European equity
markets could well finish the week lower for the first time
since the 11th February lows, though we look set to open higher
this morning as a result of U.S. markets pulling off their lows,
and a firmer Asia session," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst
at CMC Markets, said in a note to clients.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.8 percent, poised to gain 0.8 percent for
the week, while Australia ended up 0.3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei erased earlier sharp losses and ended
up 0.5 percent, though still fell 0.4 percent over the week.
Chinese shares lagged the region, weighed down by the
banking sector, as Beijing's plan to allow debt-to-equity swaps
by commercial lenders was viewed by some investors as being
largely negative.
The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6 percent, while
the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.7 percent in
afternoon trade.
China's central bank underlined its commitment to a firm
yuan by fixing the currency at the high for this year.
Markets went on a wild ride overnight after ECB chief Mario
Draghi suggested there were limits to negative rate policy.
"From today's perspective and taking into account the
support of our measures to growth and inflation, we don't
anticipate that it will be necessary to reduce rates further,"
proved to be the offending sentence.
Draghi was quick to note that new facts could change the
outlook and emphasised his willingness to adopt other radical
measures, but by then the damage was done.
Euro debt markets moved instantly to price out further
easing and pushed up rates across the curve.
At one point, German 10-year yields doubled from
a low of 16 basis points to a peak of 32 basis points, a
staggering move for a benchmark long-term bond.
The euro was enjoying the view at $1.1175, having
climbed from a trough of $1.0820 to a peak of $1.1217 on
Thursday, a truly vicious move that would have stopped-out both
bulls and bears and left everyone nursing losses.
The currency's near 4-cent trading range was the biggest
since Dec. 3, when ECB policy action also roiled markets.
Against the Japanese yen, the euro hit a three-week high of
126.86 yen on Friday, and was last at 126.76, up 0.2
percent.
The dollar bounced back after coming off hard on the yen as
the risk mood darkened. It was last up 0.2 percent at 113.44 yen
, though still below Thursday's pre-ECB peak of 114.45.
Against a basket of currencies the dollar added about 0.1
percent to 96.210, but it was still down 1.2 percent for
the week, having shed 1 percent on Thursday.
NEVER ENOUGH
Many analysts considered the market reaction rather perverse
given the ECB's actual steps were very aggressive.
As well as cutting all its main rates, the bank lifted its
asset buying program by 20 billion euro a month and, in a
bombshell, expanded the assets to include non-bank corporate
debt.
"The package of measures that was announced was more than the
market had been anticipating," said Peter Dragicevich, senior
currency and rates strategist at Commonwealth Bank.
"Based on the earlier forward guidance, and past experience,
there still looks to be some scope on the part of the ECB to cut
interest rates further," he added ."The emphasis is now shifting
more towards "unconventional tools" with credit a key part of
the story."
In commodity markets, the drop in the dollar was a fillip to
gold which made a 13-month top at $1,282.51 an ounce on
Friday. It was last up 0.2 percent at $1,274.40, on track to
gain 1 percent for the week.
Oil prices also edged higher after dropping on Thursday,
extending the recent run of see-saw trading.
Brent added 1.7 percent to $40.73 a barrel, while
U.S. crude gained 2.2 percent to $38.67.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)