* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.1 pct, Nikkei slips more than
1 pct
* Spreadbetters see European stocks opening flat to tad
lower
* Crude oil prices pull away from recent highs, OPEC eyed
* Little reaction to official and private China PMIs
* Dollar slips against euro, yen after mixed U.S. data
* Pound slides, poll shows Brexit supporters may be
increasing
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 1 Asian stocks were on a weak
footing on Wednesday as a slip in crude oil prices dampened
investors' appetite for riskier assets, while the recently
bullish dollar stalled against the euro and yen following a
mixed bag of U.S. economic data.
Spreadbetters also expected a shaky start for European
shares, forecasting Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC to open flat to slightly
lower.
Japan's Nikkei lost more than one percent as the yen
firmed. Other decliners included Australian stocks,
which fell 1.0 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's KOSPI
stood little changed.
Shanghai see-sawed in and out of negative terrain,
and was last up 0.1 percent, after rallying on Tuesday on
expectations MSCI could add China's mainland stocks to its
emerging market benchmark for the first time.
David Dai, Shanghai-based investor director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co, said any market rally was unlikely to be
sustainable at this stage.
"The economy is still weak, and the Fed will likely raise
rates soon. I don't think the market will go up much further.
The best strategy now is to take profit."
There was little market reaction to the official and private
surveys on China's manufacturing activity, which were roughly in
line with expectations, suggesting the world's second-largest
economy is still struggling to regain traction.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI) showed activity at China's factories shrank for a 15th
straight month in May. The official manufacturing May PMI
painted a slightly more optimistic picture and stood unchanged
from the previous month at 50.1
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
recovered from an earlier dip and crawled up 0.1
percent.
The Dow shed 0.5 percent and the S&P 500
dipped 0.1 percent on Tuesday, as energy shares weakened in the
wake of a slip in oil prices and offset a rise in safe-haven
utilities.
Crude pulled back from eight-month highs reached last week
amid expectations that a global glut was easing, falling
overnight to profit taking. U.S. crude was last down 0.7 percent
at $48.76 a barrel and Brent fell 0.8 percent to $49.51
.
The fall in oil prices was exacerbated after United Arab
Emirates Oil Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui said he was
happy with the oil market, noting that prices had been
correcting higher.
The UAE oil minister's comments touched a nerve in a market
wary that an OPEC meeting on Thursday may not pave the way for a
production freeze.
"The political will of the OPEC countries to enact a
production freeze is clearly waning. A production freeze is
unlikely to come up as an agenda at the June meeting," wrote
Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief market economist at SMBC Nikko
Securities in Tokyo.
"A sense of crisis among the oil producing countries appears
to have receded following the recent spike in crude oil prices."
In currencies, the dollar was down 0.6 percent at 110.010
yen, having come off a one-month high of 111.455 struck
on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
raised expectations for a near-term U.S. rate hike.
The euro was at $1.1120, putting some distance
between a 2-1/2-month low of $1.1097 touched on Monday.
U.S. data overnight saw personal income-related and housing
indicators come in strong, while the Chicago manufacturing PMI
and consumer confidence data proved disappointing.
The Australian dollar was up 0.6 percent to $0.7277
helped by stronger-than-expected first quarter economic growth,
which pushed it further away from last week's three-month low of
$0.7145.
Sterling was on the defensive, last trading little changed
at $1.4490 after dropping more than one percent on
Tuesday, after polls showing those who support Brexit may be
increasing.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin in
Shanghai; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)