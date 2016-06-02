* Yen rises after Japan delays sales tax, pressuring shares
* Headline PMIs broadly disappointing in Asia
* Oil slips as investors await OPEC meeting
* Euro softens ahead of ECB decision later in the day
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 2 Asian stocks eased on Thursday
after surveys showed global manufacturing activity and demand
remain weak, while a jump in the yen sent Japan's Nikkei reeling
more than 2 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
struggled to keep its head above water after
rising more than 3 percent over the last seven days.
Shares were seen opening mixed in Europe with futures on the
Euro STOXX 50, the French CAC and the German
DAX all down by around 0.1 percent, while futures on the
British FTSE 100 were up by around 0.2 percent.
Factory surveys over the past 24 hours highlighted a
sluggish global economy, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve
appears to be preparing jittery financial markets for a possible
interest rate hike in coming months.
The global economy is stuck in a "low growth trap", the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
said on Wednesday, urging governments to boost spending.
"Headline PMIs were broadly disappointing," Frederic
Neumann, co-head of Asian economics at HSBC, said in a note.
"New orders point to little upside in the coming months. If
anything, for most countries, it suggests an equally soggy
summer."
Japan's Nikkei fell 2.3 percent after the dollar
sunk to a two-week low against the yen overnight following
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official announcement of a
widely expected delay in a sales tax increase next year.
A spate of decent U.S. economic data on Wednesday failed to
lift Asian markets or reveal any fresh clues as to when the U.S.
Federal Reserve might opt to raise interest rates, after
officials hinted such an increase could come as early as June.
Market turnover has trended lower in recent days as
investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting more clues on the
future trend of U.S. monetary policy. Friday's key U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report will be watched for the latest clues on the
strength of the labour market recovery.
The disappointment over Tokyo's decision to delay a sales
tax increase reverberated in the currency markets with the
Japanese yen falling one big figure overnight to 109.480
from an overnight high of 110.830.
"There are three factors behind the dollar/yen tumble. First
was the deterioration in risk appetite. The second was that the
dollar was vulnerable after having risen too sharply," said Shin
Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"Lastly, some participants appeared let down that the prime
minister did not accompany the tax hike delay announcement with
clear stimulus plans."
The euro edged down 0.3 percent to 122.15 yen,
nursing its losses after dropping to lows of 121.91 overnight,
its weakest since May 6.
Against the dollar, the euro edged 0.24 percent higher to
$1.1208 ahead of the European Central Bank's policy
meeting later in the session. The ECB is widely anticipated to
hold steady on monetary policy.
Crude oil futures slipped after a choppy session on
Wednesday, as investors awaited this week's OPEC meeting.
Reuters cited four sources from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries as saying the industry group was
likely to discuss an output ceiling at its meeting in Vienna on
Thursday. But later, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh
disagreed.
U.S. crude was flat at $49 a barrel, but remained
above its overnight session low of $47.75.
The Thomson Reuters Core Commodity Index rose 0.4
percent taking its gains to 14 percent since the start of April.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite in TOKYO; Editing by
Kim Coghill and Jacqueline Wong)