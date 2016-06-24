* Risk assets routed Britain votes to leave EU
* Sterling suffers historic fall in massive selloff, yen
jumps
* UK and U.S. stock futures skid, Asian shares follow
* US bond yields fall most since 2009, pressure builds for
Fed cut
* Oil and commodities battered, gold jumps 8 pct
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 24 Carnage came to global markets
on Friday as results of an historic referendum showed Britain
had voted to leave the European Union, sending sterling on a
record plunge and pummelling equities across the world.
Such a body blow to global confidence could well prevent the
Federal Reserve from raising interest rates as planned this
year, and might even provoke a new round of emergency policy
easing from all the major central banks.
Risk assets were scorched as investors fled to the
traditional safe-harbours of top-rated government debt, Japanese
yen and gold.
Billions were wiped from share values as FTSE futures fell 7
percent, EMINI S&P 500 futures 5 percent and
Japan's Nikkei 7.6 percent. European stock markets were
set to up 6-7.5 percent lower.
The British pound collapsed no less than 18 U.S. cents,
easily the biggest fall in living memory, to hit its lowest
since 1985. The euro in turn slid 3.1 percent to $1.1022
as investors feared for its very future.
Nearly complete results showed a 51.8/48.2 percent split for
leaving, setting the UK on an uncertain path and dealing the
largest setback to European efforts to forge greater unity since
World War Two.
Sterling sank a staggering 10.1 percent to $1.3387,
having carved out a range of $1.3228 to $1.5022. The fall was
even larger than during the global financial crisis and the
currency was moving two or three cents in the blink of an eye.
"It's back to the future, we're back to where we were in
1985," said Nick Parsons, co-head of global currency strategy at
NAB in London.
"We've had a 10 percent decline in six hours. That's simply
extraordinary, and a vote to leave provides an existential
crisis for Europe."
The shockwaves affected all asset classes and regions.
The safe-haven yen sprang higher to stand at 101.34 per
dollar, having been as low as 106.81 at one stage. The
dollar decline of 4 percent was the largest since 1998.
That prompted warnings from Japanese officials that
excessive forex moves were undesirable. Indeed, traders were
wary in case global central banks chose to step in to calm the
volatility.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the bank was
ready to provide liquidity if needed to ensure market stability
and a source said the Bank of England was in touch with other
major central banks ahead of the market open there.
Other currencies across Asia suffered badly on worries that
alarmed investors could pull funds out of emerging markets.
RECESSION FEARS
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slid almost 5 percent, while Shanghai stocks
lost 1.1 percent.
Financial markets have been racked for months by worries
about what Brexit, or a British exit from the European Union,
would mean for Europe's stability.
"Obviously, there will be a large spill over effects across
all global economies if the "Leave" vote wins. Not only will the
UK go into recession, Europe will follow suit," was the gloomy
prediction of Matt Sherwood, head of investment strategy at fund
manager Perpetual in Sydney.
Investors duly stampeded to sovereign bonds, with U.S.
10-year Treasury futures jumping over 2 points in an
extremely rare move for Asian hours.
Yields on the cash note fell 24 basis points to
1.49 percent, the steepest one-day drop since 2009 and the
lowest yield since 2012.
The rally did not extend to UK bonds, however, as ratings
agency Standard and Poor's has warned it would likely downgrade
the country's triple A rating if it left the EU.
Yields on 10-year gilts were indicated up 20 basis points at
around 1.57 percent, meaning higher borrowing
costs for a UK government already struggling with a large budget
deficit.
Across the Atlantic, investors were pricing in even less
chance of another hike in U.S. interest rates given the Federal
Reserve had cited a British exit from the EU as one reason to be
cautious on tightening.
"It adds weight to the camp that the Fed would be on hold. A
July (hike) is definitely off the table," Mike Baele, managing
director with the private client reserve group at U.S. Bank in
Portland, Oregon.
Fed funds futures <0#FF:> were even toying with the chance
that the next move could be a cut in U.S. rates.
Commodities likewise swung lower as a Brexit would be seen
as a major threat to global growth. U.S. crude shed $3.00
to $47.11 a barrel in erratic trade while Brent fell 6
percent to $47.83.
Industrial metal copper sank 3 percent but gold
galloped more than 8 percent higher thanks to its
perceived safe haven status.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)