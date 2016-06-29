* Nikkei leads Asian stocks higher after Wall St bounce
* Europe markets seen opening about 1 pct higher
* Bonds remain strong on dim global outlook, talk of policy
easing
* Sterling struggling to hold gains much above $1.3300
* Oil prices firm ahead of potential strike in Norway
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 29 Asian shares were swept up in a
global relief rally on Wednesday as the immediate drag from the
Brexit vote began to ebb and investors wagered central banks
would ultimately ride to the rescue with more stimulus measures.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.0 percent to recoup around one-third of
Friday's stinging loss. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.6
percent, while Australian stocks added 0.8 percent.
In Europe, both the FTSE and DAX were seen starting around 1
percent higher, with the CAC up 1.2 percent. EMINI futures for
the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent.
Any bounce was welcome, given global equity markets shed $3
trillion in value in the two days following Britain's shock
vote, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Investors also pointed
to solid U.S. economic data as helping to steady the ship.
Yet Britain's course out of the EU remains unknown, leaving
the future of the entire bloc and its currency an open question.
"The only certainty in Europe is uncertainty," analysts at
ANZ said in a note.
"European leaders appear to want to move forward with Brexit
plans as quickly as possible, but political turmoil within
Britain suggests a quick turnaround is unlikely," they wrote.
The unease was evident in sterling, which slipped a third of
a U.S. cent over the session to huddle at $1.3332, not
far from the recent 31-year low of $1.3122.
The euro regained only a little ground to $1.1064,
while the safe-haven yen steadied at 102.33 per dollar.
For now, investors are counting on central banks to step in
with fresh stimulus to support markets over time.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged the Bank of Japan
to provide ample funds to ensure market liquidity.
In the first of Federal Reserve policymakers to comment
since the vote, Governor Jerome Powell said it had shifted
global risks "to the downside".
That only reinforced market expectations the Fed will no
longer be able to hike U.S. rates this year, and could even be
forced to cut if the domestic economy falters.
YIELDING LESS THAN NOTHING
On Wall Street, the Dow ended Tuesday up 1.57
percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.78 percent and the
Nasdaq 2.12 percent. Badly beaten financials and
tech stocks were among the top gaining sectors.
The calmer mood was reflected in the CBOE Volatility Index
which fell about 21 percent on Tuesday to near where it
was before the vote. It was its largest one-day percentage
decline since August 2011.
Aiding sentiment was data showing the U.S. economy grew at a
1.1 percent annualised rate in the first quarter, rather than
the 0.8 percent pace reported last month.
Yet concerns about the impact of Brexit on global growth,
plus all the talk central banks might have to ease anew to
offset it, kept sovereign bonds well supported.
Yields on U.S. 10-year notes held at 1.47
percent, just above a near four-year low of 1.406 percent hit on
Friday. Comparable German and Japanese bonds
are into record territory and pay negative yields.
Indeed, all Japanese bonds out to 40 years now offer less
than 0.1 percent, a nightmare for pension funds and insurers
desperate for a "decent" return.
In commodity markets, gold was firmer around
$1,319.00 an ounce, off a low of $1,305.23 touched Tuesday.
Oil prices gained as a looming strike by Norwegian oil and
gas field workers threatened to cut output. There were also
reports oil producers and refiners in crisis-struck Venezuela
were struggling to keep output up.
U.S. crude oil futures were up 27 cents at $48.12,
while Brent crude rose 21 cents to $48.79.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer and Richard
Borsuk)