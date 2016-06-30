* FTSE 100, European stocks up slightly; oil slides
* Sterling steady after Brexit shock
* PBOC willing to let yuan fall further this year
* Boris Johnson quits race to be Britain's PM
By Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, June 30 European stocks and the the
pound held on to a third day of gains as the immediate market
flurry over Britain's vote to pull out of the European Union
settled.
The rebound was not enough, however, to offset the sharp
losses suffered in the aftermath of last week's vote which have
put global stocks on track for their worst monthly performance
since January.
Renewed concerns over global growth and oversupply have also
forced oil prices onto the back foot again.
Wall Street shares were expected to open up 0.2 percent,
following the lead from European and Asian markets.
The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.3
percent, but is set to end the month down 1.6 percent, its worst
month since a troubled start to the year. It will also be the
first time since 2011 that global stocks will have fallen for
two successive quarters.
Worries that a weaker Chinese yuan could spark deflation,
seen as a key reason for the worst beginning to the year for
global stocks, were reignited on Thursday after Reuters reported
that China's central bank was willing to let the currency fall
further.
"Since the beginning of the year investors have faced a
series of macro changes to the investment landscape," said Sean
Darby, chief global equity strategist at Jefferies, adding that
Britain's decision to leave the European Union last week was
only the most recent shock to investor confidence.
The two-day selloff in the aftermath of last week's vote
wiped more than $3 trillion off the value of global stocks. They
have recovered about half of that over the past three sessions.
"No doubt global growth will take a short term hit, but it
is not going to result in a credit crisis," said Darby.
Bond markets see Brexit as another significant blow to the
world economy with German and Japanese benchmark 10-year
government debt yields both falling to historic lows below zero
over the past week.
Ultra-low bond yields have brightened the appeal for
equities and demand for dividend-yielding stocks in defensive
sectors such as healthcare and food and beverage has risen
sharply.
UK BLUE CHIPS RECOVER
The U.K.'s FTSE 100, dominated by oil producers that
pay out generous dividends and global healthcare and consumer
stocks such as AstraZeneca and Unilever, is
back above levels before last week's vote.
The more domestically focused U.K. midcaps extended
its recovery though remained more than 7 percent below
pre-referendum levels underscoring concerns over the local
economy.
Shares of UK and European banks, a centre of concern
since Britain shocked global financial markets on Friday, have
been the hardest hit during the recent sell-off continued to
underperform.
They remain the worst performing sectors this year in their
respective markets with Deutsche Bank hitting another
record low after the bank failed a U.S. stress test.
In currencies, sterling was up 0.2 percent at
$1.3448, putting distance between a 31-year trough of $1.3122
touched on Monday. It has still lost more than 6 percent in the
quarter.
Sterling added gains slightly after former London mayor
Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become
Britain's next prime minister.
The euro, another casualty in the days after Brexit,
fetched$1.1150 after reaching $1.0912 on Friday, its lowest
since March.
Crude oil prices retraced some of their gains from
Wednesday's sharp rally as fears over strike outages in Norway
abated.
Brent crude fell 0.9 percent to $50.18 a barrel
after jumping more than 4 percent overnight, thanks to a
larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories.
Oil has mostly recovered what it lost after the Brexit
shock. For the quarter, Brent has risen 26 percent on hopes that
declining production in some countries would ease a global glut.
