TOKYO, July 6 Asian share markets turned tail on
Wednesday as fears over instability in the European Union
returned with a vengeance, sending the pound to three-decade
lows and hammering risky assets of all stripes.
In frantic trading reminiscent of the fateful Friday after
Britain voted to abandon the EU, sterling shed a full U.S. cent
in a matter of minutes to crater at $1.2798.
Perhaps taking advantage of the distraction, Beijing allowed
the yuan to fall to the lowest since late 2010 and
secure a competitive advantage for its exports.
Concerns that central banks might not be able to soften this
latest blow to global growth hit commodities hard. Having shed
near 5 percent on Tuesday, Brent crude oil fell further
to $47.84, with U.S. crude at $46.43 a barrel.
Spooked investors rushed into safe-haven sovereign debt and
took markets deeper into unknown territory.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries, the benchmark for bonds
worldwide, hit record lows out to 30 years. The 10-year note
offered just 1.35 percent and investors were willing
to pay Japan 0.27 percent to lend Japan money for a decade.
"There's no inflation prospects, there's no strong growth.
The only thing we have is uncertainty," said Hiroko Iwaki,
senior bond strategist at Mizuho Securities.
The sudden mood swing saw Japan's Nikkei skid 2.5
percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 1.5 percent.
EMini futures for the S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent, on
top of a 0.7 percent drop on Tuesday. German stocks
were seen starting down 1.2 percent, while France looked
to lose 1.0 percent.
Since Britain's shock decision to exit the EU two weeks ago,
investors have been consoling themselves with the expectation of
yet more policy easing from major central banks.
Yet analysts, and many at the banks themselves, have warned
that the scope for manoeuvre was strictly limited and any new
steps could prove counter-productive.
"Financial markets appear to have taken a more realistic
view around the complexity and uncertainty characterising the
global political background and its impact on already lacklustre
economic growth," wrote analysts at ANZ in a note.
"This suggests the tug-a-war between more central bank
support and economic fundamentals is going to increase, driving
market volatility."
STERLING SINKS, GOLD BUOYANT
The pound was again a major casualty, cracking supports at
$1.3000 and $1.2950 to last stand at $1.2888 in fast-moving
trade. This was ground not visited since 1985 when it got as far
as $1.2565 - depths that could be revisited all too soon.
Against the yen, it fell below 131.00 for the
first time since late 2012, while the euro scored a 2-1/2 year
high around 85.00 pence.
The Japanese yen benefited broadly as a traditional safe
harbour and climbed to 100.90 per U.S. dollar. Likewise,
spot gold hit its highest since early 2014 at $1,371.40.
Dealers said there was no single event behind the manic
moves, but rather an accumulation of negative news.
Three British commercial property funds worth about 10
billion pounds suspended trading as asset prices plunged, while
the Bank of England had to take action to ensure local banks
kept lending.
Across the channel, shares in Italy's banks tumbled, shaking
the financial foundations of the euro zone's third-largest
economy.
"Italy faces a severe crisis that is exponential. This is
not gradual and not linear," said Francesco Galietti, head of
the Policy Sonar risk consultancy and a former finance ministry
official. "The immediate trigger is the banking crisis."
