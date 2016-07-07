* Stocks ex-Japan edge up after Wall St ekes out gains
* Nikkei restrained by strong yen as sterling stays weak
* Aussie dlr takes brief dip after S&P ratings warning
* Bond yields near record lows, central bank easing seen
* Oil rallies, sharp drop expected in US stockpiles
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 7 Asian share markets crept ahead
on Thursday after upbeat U.S. economic data took some of the
sting out of the latest Brexit scare, while the Australian
dollar briefly dipped as the country's triple A credit rating
came under threat.
The European market were also seen starting firmer, with the
FTSE and CAC seen up around 1 percent and the
DAX rising 0.8 percent. U.S. S&P futures were
little changed.
The Aussie initially fell half a U.S. cent to $0.7470
after Standard and Poor's cut the country's outlook to
negative from stable, citing a need for fiscal repair.
The agency had warned it may act after inconclusive
elections over the weekend suggested the next government would
have a hard time getting reforms through to law.
However, investors are less sensitive to ratings these days
given so many countries were downgraded in the wake of the
global financial crisis and the Aussie soon steadied at $0.7511.
Likewise, Australian bond futures barely budged as
10-year yields of 1.88 percent make the debt highly attractive
compared to the negative yields of some of its peers.
Elsewhere in Asia, the mood was one of relief that Brexit
fears had faded for the moment. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8
percent.
Japanese shares were restrained by a strong yen and the
Nikkei slipped 0.9 percent.
Still, it was notable that while bond markets have been
signalling recession, equities had stayed fairly resilient.
"The most optimistic interpretation is that markets believe
a limited regional shock is going to result in a significantly
easier stance for global monetary policy," David Hensley, an
economist at JPMorgan, said in a note.
"At ground zero, the Bank of England has indicated it may
soon cut rates. There is widespread speculation the BOJ and ECB
will ease, a view we share."
More importantly, JPMorgan believes the Bank of England will
revive its quantitative easing process while the UK government
reverses course on austerity and loosens fiscal policy, which
could be a green light to fiscal expansion globally.
NO FED HIKE UNTIL 2019?
Sentiment got a welcome lift from a survey showing activity
in the giant U.S. service sector hit a seven-month high in June
as new orders surged and companies hired more.
That helped the Dow rise 0.44 percent, while the S&P
500 gained 0.54 percent and the Nasdaq 0.75
percent.
Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting
confirmed what was already suspected - that officials were
concerned ahead of the Brexit vote, which subsequently erased $3
trillion from global equities over two days.
The British pound remained vulnerable at $1.2975,
having slid almost 3 percent in the previous two sessions to
carve out a 31-year trough of $1.2898.
The safe-haven yen was well bid at 100.73 per U.S. dollar
, while the euro held steady at $1.1090.
Markets have assumed the uncertainty over Brexit, and the
resulting strength in the U.S. dollar, has made it very unlikely
the Fed will be able to hike rates again this year.
Fed fund futures for December <0#FF:> imply a rate of 38.5
basis points, almost exactly where the effective rate is now.
Remarkably, the market is not fully priced for a hike until the
start of 2019.
Treasuries have in turn enjoyed an historic rally that has
taken yields to record lows right out to 30 years. The benchmark
10-year note was paying just 1.37 percent, some way
below the rate of U.S. inflation.
Indeed, analysts estimate over $10 trillion of government
debt around the world offer only negative yields, a nightmare
for fund managers and insurance companies who have committed to
future pension payments at positive rates.
In commodity markets, oil prices recouped some lost ground
on the better U.S. data and expectations for a sharp drop in
crude stockpiles.
NYMEX crude futures were quoted 25 cents firmer at
$47.68 a barrel, while Brent added 23 cents to $49.03.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim
Coghill)