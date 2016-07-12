* Ex-Japan Asia MSCI at 2-1/2-month high, Nikkei up 3.0 pct
* Shares helped by low/negative rates in Europe, Japan
* Bernanke's visit in Japan fans 'helicopter money' talk
* Oil outlier in risk-on, hits 2-month lows
* European shares seen flat to slightly weaker
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, July 12 Asian stocks rose to a
2-1/2-month peak on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street shares hit
a record high thanks to a combination of upbeat U.S. data and
expectations of more stimulus from global policymakers.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.6 percent to hit its highest level since
late April.
Japan's Nikkei jumped 2.5 percent as investors bet
the country's government may inject $100 billion in fiscal
spending to boost the economy, possibly financed by the central
bank's money-printing, a policy mix that is often dubbed
"helicopter money".
European shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower,
with spread-betters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 <.FTSE > and
Germany's DAX to fall 0.1 percent and France's CAC 40
to be flat.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index on Monday broke a
new record high, its first in more than a year, extending its
gain after Friday's bumper job figures reduced worries about
slowdown in employment.
The benchmark closed at a record 2,137.16, overtaking the
previous high of 2,130.82 hit on May 21, 2015.
Globally low interest rates from central bank stimulus in
both Japan and Europe are supporting risk assets.
Bond yields in the U.S., Japan, Germany, France and the U.K
all hit record lows last week as investors bet on more stimulus
following the Brexit shock.
The U.S. 10-year bond yield fell to as low as 1.321 percent
earlier this month and last stood at 1.445 percent,
way below U.S. core consumer price inflation above two percent.
"U.S. real interest rates are now negative. It is
inconceivable that U.S. shares will crumble when real interest
rates are negative," said Hisashi Iwama, senior portfolio
manager at DIAM.
The rally was in part driven by investors buying
high-dividend and defensive shares, seeking refuge from low or
negative interest rates in Europe and Japan.
Indeed, defensive stocks were the best performing S&P 500
sector since the previous record: utilities, telecoms
and consumer staples, all with double-digit
percentage gains.
"The rally is supported not so much by economic fundamentals
as liquidity. The rally is likely to prove unsustainable and
short-lived," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Bank.
Fanning the latest rally in share prices, Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe called for a fresh round of fiscal stimulus
after a victory for his ruling coalition.
While Abe did not give details on the size of the package,
it is widely expected to reach 10 trillion yen ($97.5 billion).
A visit by former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to
the Bank of Japan on Monday fuelled talk BOJ Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda might decide to provide "helicopter money" - a term
coined by economist Milton Friedman and cited by Bernanke,
before he became Fed chairman, as a way to finance government
budgets and fight deflation.
Bernanke plans to meet Abe on Tuesday.
Against this backdrop, the dollar rose 2.2 percent against
the yen to 102.68 on Monday, marking its biggest daily
gain since October 2014.
In Asian morning trade, the dollar changed hands at 103.02
yen, up about 0.2 percent from late U.S. levels.
The British pound gained 0.6 percent to $1.3070 as
weeks of political turmoil appeared to ease on news Interior
Minister Theresa May have cleared the path to become Britain's
prime minister on Wednesday.
Still, market players say huge uncertainty remains,
including May's approach to negotiating Britain's exit from the
European Union and on whether she will call a general election
to cement her authority.
Some traders also expect the Bank of England to cut rates
this week to fend off pressure on the UK economy following the
Brexit vote.
A rate cut could undermine the sterling's dwindling yield
attraction among major currencies and push it further, possibly
below its 31-year low just under $1.28 hit on July 6.
The euro also rose 0.2 percent to $1.1081.
Later on Tuesday, EU finance ministers will decide on the
European Commission's recommendation for sanctions on Spain and
Portugal for their excessive deficits -- an issue that could
re-ignite controversies over the fair application of EU fiscal
rules.
Low rates in the developed world as well as concerns about
the fallout from Brexit in Europe are encouraging investment in
emerging markets.
MSCI's emerging market index is 1.4 percent above
its levels from just before the UK referendum, slightly
outperforming U.S. shares.
In Asia, shares in Indonesia, Thailand and
India hit their highest levels in about a year.
"Emerging shares are at the sweetest spot now. For emerging
markets, the worst thing is a U.S. rate hike. But right now
because U.S. rate hikes seem unlikely while the U.S. data was
strong and economic fundamentals," said Yukino Yamada, senior
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Oil markets failed to catch a bid on the broad improvement
in risk sentiment, however, with their prices falling more than
1 percent to two-month lows on Monday.
Their recovery early this year has stalled on a barrage of
factors including disappointing drawdowns in U.S. crude and
gasoline, rising U.S. oil drilling rig count and cuts in bullish
hedge fund bets on crude to four-month lows.
Brent crude futures rose 0.3 percent to $46.48 per
barrel on Tuesday, after having slipped to as low as $45.90 on
Monday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)