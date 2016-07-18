* Japanese yen ebbs on US dollar as Turkey coup fails
* Turkish lira recoups over half of losses vs US dollar
* Softbank makes massive $31 bln bid for ARM
* Gold softens, oil prices inch up with Tokyo on holiday
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 18 The U.S. dollar gained on the
yen on Monday as investors unwound safe-haven trades in the wake
of the failed coup in Turkey, while a giant takeover bid in the
tech sector and the promise of central bank stimulus lent
support to equities.
The Turkish lira regained some poise, with the dollar down
2.75 percent at 2.9360 and reversing much of the
gains it made late on Friday when it topped around 3.0476.
Ankara said it was in control of the country and economy and
widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of the failed
military coup, taking the number of people rounded up from the
armed forces and judiciary to 6,000.
The initial reaction of investors to the coup had been to
bid up safe havens such as the Japanese yen, but that was
quickly unwinding. The dollar was at 105.50 yen having
briefly been as low as 104.63 late Friday, with trade further
thinned by a holiday in Japan.
Likewise, the euro had steadied at $1.1068 after
gapping as low as $1.1021 on Friday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.3 percent having reached its highest in
almost nine months last week. Australia rose 0.5 percent
while Shanghai was flat.
Futures for UK shares rose 0.5 percent, with the
French contract adding 0.2 percent.
Helping sentiment was a Financial Times report that Japan's
SoftBank Group Corp had agreed to buy ARM Holdings PLC
for 23.4 billion pounds ($31 billion).
The deal, one of the largest in European technology to date,
is expected to be announced later on Monday, the newspaper said.
The E-mini futures contract for the S&P 500 was up 0.3
percent, following on from Friday's upbeat U.S. economic
data. The Dow had ended 0.05 percent firmer, while the
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both lost 0.09 percent.
MORE RATE CUTS TO COME
Prices for U.S. Treasuries were a shade lower with yields on
the 10-year note edging up to 1.56 percent.
In commodity markets, spot gold eased to $1,328.16
per ounce.
Oil prices inched higher, with Brent crude up 19
cents at $47.80 a barrel, while NYMEX crude added 4 cents
to $45.99.
One mover was the New Zealand dollar which slipped when
domestic inflation data showed a surprisingly soft rise of 0.4
percent in the year to June.
The kiwi slid half a U.S. cent to $0.7086 as the
market narrowed the odds on a cut in rates from the Reserve Bank
of New Zealand next month.
Investors are also wagering on policy easings from the Bank
of England and Bank of Japan in coming weeks, while few see much
chance of the Federal Reserve hiking U.S. rates anytime soon.
"We've pencilled in rate cuts over the coming months in
Korea, Taiwan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia,
Malaysia, Thailand, and India," said Frederic Neumann, co-head
of Asian economic research at HSBC.
"The global yield compression and the decline in FX
volatility thanks to a plateauing U.S. dollar is making it
easier for monetary officials across the region to deliver more
easing."
