* Crude slips after dropping over 1 pct on supply glut fears
* Spreadbetters see subdued opening for European bourses
* Yuan steady a day after breaking under key level
* ECB meeting awaited this week, with no action expected
TOKYO, July 19 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday
as a downturn in crude oil curbed enthusiasm from fresh record
highs on Wall Street, prompting investors to take profits on
recent market gains.
The subdued mood was expected to extend into European
trading, with financial bookmakers at CMC Markets calling
Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 points lower, Germany's
DAX to open down 32 points, while France's CAC
was seen down 15 points.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent, off session lows but still
moving away from a nine-month high touched last week which put
it into technically overbought territory.
China's yuan steadied against the dollar, a day after
slipping below the psychologically important 6.7 level for the
first time in more than five years. Still, traders expect
downward pressure on the currency to persist.
China stocks were lower, with the CSI300 index of
the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen down 0.7
percent and the Shanghai Composite Index down 0.6
percent.
On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average and the
S&P 500 both hit new peaks on hopes that declining U.S.
corporate earnings are turning around.
"It's hard to maintain consistent optimism when markets
attain such high levels, and some profit-taking is natural,"
said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
in Tokyo, who noted that weaker oil prices were taking their
toll on related sectors.
Pressure remained on crude oil prices after they settled
down more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising stockpiles of
crude and refined fuel intensified fears of another major supply
glut.
Brent crude was 0.2 percent lower at $46.86 a
barrel, after shedding 1.4 percent on Monday. U.S. crude
was also down 0.2 percent at $45.13, after dropping 1.6 percent
overnight, with investors mixed on oil's near-term direction.
"Prices are a bit softer in the Asian trading period -
traders and investors are torn which way prices are going to
break. It's a knife edge between optimism and pessimism," said
Ben Le Brun, market analyst at Sydney's OptionsExpress.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up 1.4 percent, as
markets reopened after a public holiday on Monday and responded
to a weaker yen.
In the previous week, the benchmark index had gained 9.2
percent to notch its biggest weekly gain since December 2009,
helped by Wall Street as well as expectations that the Bank of
Japan will deliver further stimulus as early as its next policy
meeting later this month.
Japanese policymakers won't go as far as funding government
spending through direct debt monetisation, but might pursue a
mix of aggressive fiscal and monetary expansion to battle
deflation, according to sources familiar with the matter.
A failed coup in Turkey had dented risk sentiment and
bolstered the perceived safe-haven yen before it ran its course.
On Monday, Turkey purged its police force after rounding up
thousands of soldiers and called for the United States to hand
over a cleric that the Turkish government accuses of being
behind the takeover attempt.
The dollar took a step back after climbing to more than
three-week highs against the yen. It was last down 0.1 percent
at 106.09 yen, after rising as high as 106.33 earlier in
the session, its highest since June 24.
The euro was steady against the dollar at
$1.1074.
The European Central Bank will hold a regular policy meeting
on Thursday, its last one before an eight-week summer break. It
is not expected to take any additional easing steps.
Instead, ECB President Mario Draghi is likely to appeal to
governments to do more to bolster the euro zone economy in the
wake of Britain's vote last month to exit the European Union.
Some bond traders believe the ECB might address scarcity of
bonds it can buy under its 1.7 trillion euro stimulus programme,
with more than a half of German bonds now ineligible.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against
a basket of currencies, edged slightly higher to 96.584.
Spot gold was slightly down at $1,327.70 an ounce,
after dropping as much as 1 percent on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis in Singapore; Editing by
Eric Meijer and Kim Coghill)