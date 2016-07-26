* Higher yen hits Nikkei as market second guesses BOJ
* Asia shares ex-Japan still eke out one-year peak
* Sterling slips on report BoE hawk swings toward easing
* Oil prices near three-month lows on ample supply
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 26 Caution was the watchword among
investors on Tuesday, with equity markets mixed and the yen
scampering higher ahead of central bank meetings in the United
States and Japan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
did edge up 0.7 percent to reach its highest in
almost a year, aided by gains in China and South Korea.
S&P 500 futures added 0.1 pct, while Britain's FTSE
100 was seen opening up 0.2 percent with German stocks
all but flat.
Less lucky was Japan's Nikkei which shed 1.5 percent
as investors were seemingly unimpressed by a Nikkei report the
government planned a direct fiscal stimulus of around 6 trillion
yen ($56 billion) over the next few years.
Not helping was a broad rally in the yen, which saw the
dollar and euro both lose 1.2 percent to 104.47 and
115.10 yen respectively.
Dealers cited doubts the Bank of Japan would offer any
meaningful new stimulus when its policy meeting ends on Friday.
"We think they'll deliver a bit of everything, but not quite
the bazooka some may be hoping for," Frederic Neumann, co-head
of economics at HSBC, said in a note.
Expanded asset purchases or a further rate cut into negative
territory were possible, he said, but the extent of actual
stimulus provided would depend on how such measures were
implemented.
"Our recent conversations with investors suggest that
expectations are all over the place," he added. "The BOJ could
simply do nothing. In the age of shock and awe, that would
certainly deliver plenty of that."
Markets see almost no chance of a hike by the Fed after its
meeting on Wednesday, but are wary in case it acknowledges a
recent improvement in U.S. economic data in a way that amplifies
the risk of a move later in the year.
Fed fund futures <0#FF:> imply a 56 percent chance of a rate
hike in December, up from 48 percent on Friday.
The uncertainty kept the dollar range-bound on the euro
around $1.1004.
In contrast, sterling took a knock when the Financial Times
reported that Martin Weale, a member of the Bank of England's
rate-setting committee, had dropped his opposition to an easing
and now favoured immediate stimulus.
The pound slipped to $1.3110, from around $1.3140
late in New York, but has chart support in the $1.3060/76 zone.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
ended Monday with a mild loss of 0.42 percent, while the S&P 500
dipped 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq 0.05 percent.
Apple shares fell 1.3 percent after a broker cut
the stock to "sell" ahead of its earnings report on Tuesday.
In commodities, oil loitered near three-month lows as a
global glut of crude and refined products weighed on markets.
NYMEX crude was quoted 7 cents firmer at $43.20,
after losing 2 percent overnight, while Brent added 15
cents to $44.87 a barrel.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes and Eric
Meijer)